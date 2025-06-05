“I know how much I want this” - Turkish phenom Dzhabir Dzhabrailov says his desire to win remains unmatched

Some fighters hype their skills or flex their undefeated records. But Dzhabir Dzhabrailov just keeps talking about how badly he wants it.

Still just 20 years old, the Turkish lightweight is 5-0 with a perfect finishing rate, but none of that comes through when he speaks. Instead, what you hear is pure drive. Quiet, focused, and relentless. He’s not out to prove how good he already is. He wants to make sure no one outworks him.

“My confidence comes from how badly I want to win," he told ONE Championship. "I know how much I want this. My opponent doesn’t want it as much [as I do].”

Trending

That opponent is Argentina’s Nicolas Vigna, a veteran with something to prove after falling short in his ONE debut. The two meet at ONE Fight Night 32 in Bangkok this Friday, with Dzhabrailov stepping onto the U.S. primetime stage for the first time.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

“Prepared for three solid rounds” - KO machine Dzhabir Dzhabrailov ready to enter deep waters at ONE Fight Night 32

He may have finished every fight so far, but Dzhabir Dzhabrailov insists he’s not chasing the knockout. He’s planning for the long haul, even if he rarely needs it.

“I never focus on a knockout or any specific type of finish," Dzhabrailov said in a recent interview with ONE Championship. "I always enter the ring mentally prepared for three solid rounds. Once I’m in there, I act based on the situation while sticking to the plan.”

It’s the balance between discipline, athleticism, and pure passion that’s carried him this far. Going into his matchup with Vigna, Dzhabrailov isn’t fixated on the numbers. Not his undefeated record, not his perfect finish rate. He’s focused on the task: there’s an opponent in front of him, and he’s ready for whatever shape the fight takes.

ONE Fight Night 32 takes place June 6 and will be available on Prime Video with an active subscription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Charlene Nepomuceno Charlene is a MMA writer with 5 years of experience writing content in various formats. She inadvertently fell into the rabbit hole of MMA after she (begrudgingly) joined her friend for a class and ended up enjoying it far beyond her expectations. She has a Bachelor's degree in Psychology and once dreamed of becoming a sports doctor before she found her true calling in writing.



She has ghostwritten for various health, fitness, and martial arts businesses. Despite the busyness of her day-to-day, she occasionally finds the time to practice Boxing and Muay Thai at home with her coach/husband and their many cats as their rapt audience.



She has organized a few local MMA events and aspires to establish her own little gym someday.



Outside of work, Charlene enjoys books, video games, and anime. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.