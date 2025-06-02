  • home icon
  • “Prepared for three solid rounds” - KO machine Dzhabir Dzhabrailov ready to enter deep waters at ONE Fight Night 32

“Prepared for three solid rounds” - KO machine Dzhabir Dzhabrailov ready to enter deep waters at ONE Fight Night 32

By Craig Pekios
Modified Jun 02, 2025 15:46 GMT
Image provided by ONE Championship
Dzhabir Dzhabrailov is fully prepared to go three rounds at ONE Fight Night 32.

After scoring back-to-back knockouts against Eduardo Freitas and Khusan Urakov in his first two promotional appearances, Dzhabrailov looks to go 3-0 on martial arts' biggest global stage when he meets Nicolas Vigna this Friday night, June 6, inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

Despite being known for his impressive knockout power, Dzhabrailov isn't going into his next fight anticipating another highlight-reel finish.

Instead, he's mentally and physically preparing to go a full 15 minutes. But if an opportunity to finish things presents itself, he'll jump on it.

“I never focus on a knockout or any specific type of finish," Dzhabrailov said in a recent interview with ONE Championship. "I always enter the ring mentally prepared for three solid rounds. Once I’m in there, I act based on the situation while sticking to the plan.”
Dzhabir Dzhabrailov is ready to go through anyone that the promotion puts in front of him

With a pair of impressive wins inside the Circle and an overall record of 5-0, Dzhabir Dzhabrailov is intent on working his way up the loaded lightweight MMA ladder in ONE.

And he'll gladly blast through anyone who tries to stand in his way. Dzhabrailov said:

"He doesn't need it like I do. I'm ready to knock down anyone standing in my way. I'm 100 percent prepared for this clash."
Hoping to spoil the Turkish standout's third promotional appearance is Nicolas Vigna, a 7-1 fighter out of Argentina.

'El Paisa' came up short in his ONE Championship debut in February, but he's more than ready to pick up his first win inside the Circle and take Dzhabrailov's 'O' in the process.

ONE Fight Night 32 will air live on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel, the ONE Super App, and watch.onefc.com on Friday, June 6.

