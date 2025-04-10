Conor McGregor's close friend, Dillon Danis, has recently spoken out on X about his double fight fallout, while also stating that he understands the criticism about him.

The 31-year-old's last outing was a boxing match against YouTube star Logan Paul. The bout was completely one-sided, with Paul being the dominant force. The fight ultimately ended by way of disqualification after Danis tried to catch 'Maverick' in a guillotine choke towards the end of the sixth and final round of the fight.

Danis was scheduled to lock horns with KSI in a boxing match on March 29 this year. However, 'The Nightmare' was forced out of the bout due to health concerns during his training camp.

Danis was also announced to fight UFC legend Tony Ferguson in the MMA setting on May 25, in the Global Fight League (GFL). However, much to the dismay of Danis, news recently broke out that the GFL has canceled its first two events, which were scheduled for May 24 and May 25.

Frustrated by the apparent cancellation/postponement of both his scheduled bouts, the 31-year-old has recently expressed his disappointment on X, writing:

"Being real, I'm frustrated as hell. I wanted to stay as active as possible for myself and for everyone who supports me in 2025. First KSI cancelled on me, then said he wouldn't be fit to reschedule. We couldn't lock in a replacement. I said yes to everyone. And now with the Tony Ferguson fight being moved, I get the criticism. I know what people say about me not fighting. I don't want that to be the narative, and I've been doing everything I can to change it. I just want to back up everything I've been saying and prove I'm the best in the world. Sorry, everyone"

Check out Dillon Danis' post below:

Dillon Danis upset with Conor McGregor linking up with the Paul brothers

UFC superstar Conor McGregor and the Paul brothers (Logan and Jake) were spotted together on their way to President Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony earlier this year. Dillon Danis, a former teammate and friend of McGregor, was not pleased seeing the former UFC double champ share a good time with his rivals.

During an appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Danis opened up on being upset with McGregor's actions, saying:

"At the time, yeah I remember I was upset. I'm not going to throw two bones, but yeah, I was upset"

However, the 31-year-old later told Helwani that the two of them have now settled their quarrel after talking it out:

"I said this when I was in Manchester, I said like you know, this shouldn't be taken out [on] social media. I didn't post anything about it directly. We should talk about it as friends and actually we did and it went really well and everything is good"

Check out Dillon Danis' words on a quarrel with Conor McGregor below (35:15):

