 “I know the real him” – Joshua Pacio open to another round of Jarred Brooks' antics in a possible trilogy

Joshua Pacio is once again the strawweight MMA king after the top-ranked contender reclaimed the divisional gold against Jarred Brooks on March 1 at ONE 166: Qatar with a first-round disqualification win.

Pacio was on the receiving end of an unintended illegal move from Brooks, who slammed him head-first down the mat, prompting referee Herb Dean to call off the match in his favor.

Due to this anti-climatic ending to their championship rematch, a lot of fans and pundits are calling for a trilogy fight between the two superstars to put a decisive end to this rivalry once and for all.

The Filipino kingpin addressed this during his most recent appearance on The MMA Superfan’s YouTube channel.

In one of the junctures of the interview, Joshua Pacio was asked if he could still go through another grueling buildup of Brooks talking smack on him to create an added flavor to their match.

Pacio revealed that he doesn’t mind any of it because he truly knows the real character of ‘The Monkey God,’ as he stated:

“Like I said, during press conferences when he sells our fight, I don’t see him as cocky or whatever because I know the real him. On my end, I don’t see myself going to great lengths to you know, just sell our fights. That’s not me. But if that’s the way it is again, I’m all for it.”

See the interview below:

Joshua Pacio doesn't blame Jarred Brooks for unfortunate ending to their rematch

Despite sustaining an injury to his neck caused by the slam from Brooks during their world title rematch, Pacio didn’t blame him for it because, according to him, anything could happen inside the circle because, after all, it is a fight.

Furthermore, the Lions Nation MMA representative wasn’t fully happy and satisfied with the result of his victory because he won the 26-pound golden belt via disqualification and not through a more decisive method.

