“We got the win in the way we didn’t want to” - Joshua Pacio on his world title win, expects proper rematch with Jarred Brooks

Joshua Pacio isn’t that satisfied to start his new reign as the ONE strawweight MMA world champion.

The Filipino star became a six-time ONE strawweight MMA world champion when he reclaimed the gold from old rival Jarred Brooks at ONE 166: Qatar at Lusail Sports Arena this past weekend.

The win, however, wasn’t one that Pacio anticipated.

Brooks was issued a disqualification after inadvertently spiking Pacio’s head to the canvas. Under the Global Mixed Martial Arts Rule Set, spikes to the head are illegal and will lead to an immediate loss to the perpetrator.

In an Instagram post, Joshua Pacio shared he didn’t like the match's outcome and expressed his desire to fight Brooks in a proper rematch.

“We got the win in the way we didn’t want to, none of us wants that to happen. This is the best training camp I had so far in my entire career, I was sharp and ready to go, but I know God’s plan is better because His thoughts are higher than our thoughts.”

Pacio added:

“All respect to my brother @the_monkeygod and his team. Heads up bro, it’s nobody’s fault, we are in this hurt business, and anything can happen inside that circle. You are an awesome Champion and a Person bro. God bless you and your family always🙏🏼 I’ll recover as soon as possible and will go back to training and hopefully we run it back in the future💪🏽🏆 Ooosss!!!”

ONE 166 is available on free replay to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Joshua Pacio assures Jarred Brooks there’s nothing to worry about

While Jarred Brooks can go scorched earth on his trash talk, ‘The Monkey God’ was visibly in distress when he found out what happened to Pacio.

Despite being heated rivals, the two share a deep respect, and Pacio quickly assured Brooks not to worry about him.

After getting treatment at a nearby hospital, Pacio quickly talked to Brooks at the athletes’ hotel in Doha and told his rival not to feel sorry for what happened.

Pacio wrote on Instagram:

“This is a dangerous sport we play in! Anything happens inside the circle. Jarred and I work hard to put on a show for everyone. But at the end of the day, only athletes understand what athletes feel because they know the journey, the sacrifices, the blood and the sweat, and how much time they put into it. My brother @the_monkeygod, you don’t need to be sorry because you didn’t do anything wrong, you didn’t let anybody down remember that.”