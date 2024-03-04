“Glad to see you’re happy and healthy” - Jarred Brooks relieved to see old rival Joshua Pacio is safe after scary ONE 166 incident

Jarred Brooks may go unabashedly unhinged in building up fights, but he’ll never be one to cause permanent damage to his opponents.

The American star was visibly distraught when he inadvertently spiked his rival Joshua Pacio’s head in their world title match at ONE 166: Qatar, and that moment dealt a huge blow to Brooks’ psyche.

So when Pacio returned to the athletes’ hotel in Doha, Brooks breathed a sigh of relief to see his opponent going on with minimal damage.

In an Instagram post, Jarred Brooks revealed that he and Pacio got to talk about the incident and have breakfast with the Filipinos’ team Lions Nation MMA:

“My brother I am so happy to see you and give you a big hug!! Glad to see you’re happy and healthy!! Congrats champ!! Had a good conversation and breakfast with @lionsnationmma all great men!!”

In true ‘The Monkey God’ fashion, Brooks lit Pacio up leading up to their fight for the ONE strawweight MMA world title at Lusail Sports Arena.

Their fight was also shaping up as a blistering affair, with both fighters immediately charging forward in the opening bell.

Brooks managed to evade Pacio’s strikes and got hold of ‘The Passion’s’ back, but what happened next seemed disastrous.

In one singular motion, Brooks picked Pacio up and slammed him to the canvas. What Brooks didn’t expect, though, was Pacio landing on his head.

Pacio ultimately took the win and the ONE strawweight MMA world title via disqualification.

Jarred Brooks immediately apologizes to Joshua Pacio after the incident

Despite being filled with remorse after the incident, Jarred Brooks couldn’t apologize directly to Pacio inside the circle at Lusail Sports Arena.

Pacio was quickly rushed to the nearby hospital to get treatment, leaving Brooks to issue his apology via Instagram.

Brooks wrote:

“@joshuapacio wish nothing but the best for you brother I hope you’re okay I am sorry for letting down my family and the organization. I did not intentionally do anything. #andnew congratulations.”