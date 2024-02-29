Jarred Brooks on his desire to prove himself against the best of the best: “I put myself out there every single time”

Reigning and undisputed ONE strawweight MMA world champion ‘The Monkey God’ Jarred Brooks of the United States wants nothing more than to face the best fighters in the world. Which is why he goes out of his way to stoke fires with some of the biggest names in ONE Championship.

‘The Monkey God’ is set to face former ONE strawweight MMA king and arch nemesis ‘The Passion’ Joshua Pacio at ONE 166: Qatar, ONE Championship’s historic return to the Middle East. The event broadcasts live from the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail, Qatar this Friday, March 1.

At the official ONE 166 press conference yesterday at the Mondrian Doha Ballroom, Brooks clapped back at the crowd who were cheering for his opponent, while sending a chorus of boos his way.

‘The Monkey God’ told the crowd:

“[Pacio’s] not even a showman, I don’t understand why you love him so much. He doesn’t even put himself out there. I put myself out there every single time. It doesn’t matter, win, lose, or draw, I just went against the best of all time in submission grappling. Literally. Mikey Musumeci. I put myself every single time and you guys gotta respect that at the end of the day.”

Brooks can’t wait to go out there and prove that he’s the best strawweight MMA fighter in the world by beating Pacio.

Jarred Brooks to Joshua Pacio’s fans: “It’s Jarred Brooks versus the Philippines”

When Jarred Brooks enters the ring against Joshua Pacio this weekend, he’s taking on an entire nation. Pacio expects a massive Filipino contingent to come out to ONE 166 to show him support. They did so at the press conference.

Brooks addressed the Filipino crowd in attendance:

“You guys aren’t asking questions earlier because you didn’t want me to get in Joshua Pacio’s head. It’s Jarred Brooks versus the Philippines, it ain’t Jarred Brooks versus Joshua Pacio.”

ONE 166: Qatar broadcasts live on Friday, March 1, to existing Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada. Fans can catch all the action live and for free.