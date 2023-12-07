“I did not know Rodtang studied Capoeira” - Rodtang dazzles his fans with cartwheel kick against Joseph Lasiri

How a fighter becomes one of the elites in his division depends on an infinite number of variables, but to become a fan-favorite, one has to be willing to put on a show during the fight and that is exactly what Rodtang Jitmuangnon has done throughout his career.

Since starting his journey with ONE Championship in 2018, Rodtang has never been afraid to put some flair in his striking, though his performance against Joseph Lasiri at ONE on Prime Video 4 back in November of 2022 in defense of his ONE flyweight Muay Thai world championship was a certainly memorable one.

As the pair put on a striking masterclass in front of the fans at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, Rodtang pulled out a cartwheel kick late in the fifth round had fans feeling nothing but amazement at the 26-year-old’s skill:

‘I did not know Rodtang studied Capoeira’

‘Rodtang been training with Saenchai’

‘Can you imagine if [he] managed to win with that kick?’

‘Always entertaining to watch Rodtang bring the 🔥🔥🔥’

‘Saenchai should be proud with this kick 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽’

The kick🔥 very entertaining and skillful fighter 💪🏽💯’

Though he would be admonished by referee Olivier Coste, the moment itself was certainly one that the fans both in person and online loved.

Who will Rodtang Jitmuangnon fight next?

Rodtang’s status as one of the big-name Muay Thai stars on ONE Championship’s roster did not go unnoticed by footballing GOAT Lionel Messi as he received a signed Inter Miami jersey from the Argentinian megastar.

Currently, Rodtang is on a collision course with Japanese monster Takeru Segawa at ONE 165 in Tokyo, Japan as the ‘Natural Born Crusher’ makes his promotional debut at Ariake Arena on January 28.

ONE Championship Chairman & CEO Chatri Sityodtong previously noted that their bout will draw a ton of attention and with good reason as they are two of the most well-known Muay Thai stars of their generation.