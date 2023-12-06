“The 2 GOATS” - Rodtang flexes his signed Inter Miami shirt from footballing GOAT Lionel Messi

For an athlete to become one of the best in their generation and even all-time, great victories and otherworldly performances is a must as it makes their resume undebatable and ONE Championship’s Muay Thai megastar Rodtang Jitmuangnon just received his acknowledgment from one of the sporting world’s greats.

Rodtang, currently reigning as the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion, has been demolishing every opponent that has been put in front of him en route to an eye-opening 14 wins throughout his ONE Championship career that began in 2019.

With an impressive body of work under his belt by age 26, Rodtang received a gift from football icon Lionel Messi - a signed jersey from his current club, Inter Miami which the Thai star showcased on his Instagram page.

Fans were quick to flock to the post and were in awe of it:

‘The 2 goats🐐🐐’

‘You are a real champion Rodtang 🙌🔥’

‘Two goats 🔥🔥❤️❤️’

‘Messi had the honor of signing his shirt’

‘Game recognize game'

What and who is next for Rodtang Jitmuangnon?

Rodtang got his first taste of a megafight in 2022 when he crossed paths with MMA great Demetrious Johnson in a hybrid rules MMA - Muay Thai bout at ONE X.

This time though, he will get his shot at becoming one of the sport’s all-time greats as he faces Japanese megastar Takeru Segawa in January at ONE 165.

ONE Championship chairman & CEO Chatri Sityodtong proclaimed this bout as a must-watch for combat sports fans around the world as it will also mark Takeru’s ONE Championship debut.

The ‘Natural Born Crusher’ had previously hinted at when he would make his debut for the world’s largest promotion - now, fans cannot wait for the calendar to finally turn to 2024.