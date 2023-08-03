"I KNOW SOMETHING ABOUT YOU" - Charles Oliveira's teammate threatens to expose 35-8 UFC newcomer

Charles Oliveira's teammate Caio Borralho has threatened to expose UFC newcomer Nursultan Ruziboev.

Ruziboev made his UFC debut last month in July against Brunno Ferreira and won via knockout in the opening minutes of the fight. As a result of his victory on his UFC debut, his professional MMA record currently stands at 35-8-2.

However, major questions have been raised about Nursultan Ruziboev after Caio Borralho called him out for fixing his fights. The teammate of the former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira recently took to Twitter and threatened to expose Ruziboev. While claiming to know something about the Uzbek mixed martial artist, Borralho said:

"@nursulton_mma I KNOW SOMETHING ABOUT YOU AS WELLLL MY FRIEND Wait for the interviews and I will expose you and your fixed fights"

Take a look at Caio Borralho's tweet below:

Caio Borralho @BorralhoCaio



Wait for the interviews and I will expose you and your fixed fights @nursulton_mma I KNOW SOMETHING ABOUT YOU AS WELLLL MY FRIENDWait for the interviews and I will expose you and your fixed fights

Dustin Poirier claims Charles Oliveira didn't give it his all in his first fight against Islam Makhachev

Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev locked horns last year at UFC 280. Fighting for the UFC lightweight title, the Brazilian lost the bout via second-round submission. Now, the two are set to fight each other again at UFC 294 in a highly anticipated rematch.

Going into the fight, a lot has been said about how Oliveira could cause Islam Makhachev some problems. Speaking of the same during a media scrum, former UFC title challenger Dustin Poirier claimed that 'Do Bronx' did not show his true potential in his first fight against Makhachev.

While suggesting that Charles Oliveira could potentially give Islam Makhachev his toughest fight so far, Dustin Poirier said:

"I'm 100% sure that Charles didn't show his true potential in [the UFC 280] fight. I know from experience that the guy is good. I thought he really underperformed, and we've seen him do that in the past. Everyone, including myself, thought he was past that and he kind of broke through those times he stumbles in there and really found his groove. But in that fight he kind of looked like the old Charles. He looked like he didn't want to be in there. If he has his mental together, I think he'll give Islam as tough a test as anybody ever has."

Catch Poirier's comments in the video below from 8:15: