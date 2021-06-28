"I don't know what his thought process there was" - Sean O'Malley doesn't understand why Justin Jaynes bet his entire fight purse on himself for UFC Vegas 30 fight

Sean O’Malley has suggested that he doesn’t understand why Justin Jaynes bet his entire fight purse on himself for his UFC Vegas 30 fight.

Justin Jaynes set the MMA community abuzz in the buildup to UFC Vegas 30 by revealing that he was betting around $25,000 on himself. Jaynes asserted that he was betting his entire paycheck on himself to win the UFC Vegas 30 fight.

Expounding upon the same, Justin Jaynes confirmed that if he lost, neither he nor his coaches would get paid for the work they’d put in. Unfortunately, Jaynes lost his featherweight bout at UFC Vegas 30, dropping a closely contested split decision to Charles Rosa.

Today is the day I risk everything. My career is on the line, my money is on the line, and I am prepared for any outcome. JAYNES TRAIN 🚂 “ALL ABOARD” #jaynestrained pic.twitter.com/ah8D8FJjIR — Justin Jaynes (@JustinJaynesMMA) June 26, 2021

UFC bantamweight star Sean O’Malley addressed Justin Jaynes’ bet on Episode 18 of The BrO’Malley Show. The episode was posted on Sean O’Malley’s official YouTube channel. ‘Suga’ Sean stated:

“Which guy bet all the money on himself?” Sean O’Malley asked while discussing the UFC Vegas 30 event with his brother.

Sean O’Malley continued, “I wish there was proof of that. It was one of these guys…Oh, Justin Jaynes…Oh, he fought Charles Rosa.”

“Charles went to a decision. Damn…I don’t know what his (Justin Jaynes’) thought process there was. He’s 16 and 8. I mean…” (*Video courtesy: Sean O’Malley YouTube channel; H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

Watch the episode below:

Sean O’Malley insinuated that Justin Jaynes betting his entire UFC Vegas 30 paycheck on himself wasn’t a great idea. Besides, O’Malley refrained from revealing whether or not he’d consider betting money on himself in one of his own fights.

Nevertheless, based on O’Malley’s statements regarding Justin Jaynes’ actions, the consensus in the MMA community is that O’Malley isn’t likely to bet his entire paycheck on his own fights anytime soon.

Justin Jaynes looks to return to the win column after UFC Vegas 30, whereas Sean O’Malley aims to impress at UFC 264

Charles Rosa (left); Justin Jaynes (right)

Justin Jaynes put on a great fight against Charles Rosa at UFC Vegas 30, and many believed that the fight's verdict could’ve gone either way. The fight was ultimately ruled a split decision, with two out of the three judges scoring it in favor of Rosa.

Presently, Justin Jaynes is on a four-fight losing streak. The vast majority of MMA fans and experts believe that Jaynes’ latest loss could lead to his release from the UFC.

In the aftermath of his loss, Justin Jaynes opened up and noted that he has no regrets about making the bet.

Meanwhile, Sean O’Malley is coming off a spectacular third-round KO win over Thomas Almeida at UFC 260. O’Malley is scheduled to fight Louis Smolka next at UFC 264.

‘Suga’ has consistently maintained that he aims to put on masterful performances and continue his winning ways en route to capturing the UFC bantamweight title.

Also Read: Will beating Louis Smolka earn Sean O'Malley a spot in the bantamweight rankings?

Blazing fast MMA updates, faster than Conor McGregor's left!

Follow our FB page now!

Edited by Avinash Tewari