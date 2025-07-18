"I know she wants to fight" - Allycia Hellen Rodrigues would fight Phetjeeja if ONE makes it happen

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues is ready to face any challenger the promotion puts in front of her, including a potential superfight with ONE women's atomweight kickboxing world champion 'The Queen' Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom.

The 27-year-old Brazilian retained her ONE women's atomweight Muay Thai world title with a scintillating third-round knockout of Johanna Persson at ONE Fight Night 33 last Friday.

She dropped the Swedish challenger with a vicious left hook inside Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Stadium for a fourth successive world title defense.

Fresh off another remarkable performance, Rodrigues was asked about the prospect of meeting Thai sensation Phetjeeja in an all-champion showdown that will allow her to unlock her two-sport dream.

The Brazilian, however, refused to call her shots, preferring to let the ONE matchmakers take care of business.

"It's not from her, it's not from us, but from ONE, whoever ONE Championship gives us, we're going to fight them. I know she wants to fight, also, everybody knows we want to fight, but it's about them," Allycia Hellen Rodrigues told Nick Atkin during her post-fight interview.

"Whoever they give us, we're going to be ready to fight them for sure."

A potential clash with Phetjeeja would represent a fascinating stylistic matchup between two of the promotion's most accomplished female strikers in the loaded atomweight division.

For now, North American fight fans can relive her epic finish at ONE Fight Night 33 for free via Amazon Prime Video.

Watch her full interview with Nick Atkin here:

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues' coach says his star student and Phetjeeja go way back

In a previous interview with the South China Morning Post, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues' head coach, Leo Elias, said that the Brazilian striking queen has long admired Phetjeeja's world-class attributes.

In fact, Elias revealed that the ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion was Rodrigues' idol.

“We know Phetjeeja a long time ago, [when] she's not [the star] that she is now these days. Before, she was even fighting with boys. She was her idol, you know.”

Is this all-champion showdown one that you'd love to see before 2025 comes to an end? Let us know below!

