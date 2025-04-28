  • home icon
  • “I had learned my lesson” - Kongthoranee confident he can beat Superlek if they fight again

By Ted Razon
Modified Apr 28, 2025 09:31 GMT
Konthoranee (L) and Superlek (R) [Images courtesy: ONE Championship]

Third-ranked ONE flyweight Muay Thai contender Kongthoranee Sor Sommai is confident he can get his hand raised against arguably the best pound-for-pound striker in the world if given another chance.

The 28-year-old Thai tactician put on an admirable outing against Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE Friday Fights 68 last year.

Despite his opponent's glaring credentials, Kongthoranee more than held his own and even had his moments in the three-round contest.

However, the reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion was simply a step faster and landed with more volume and damage, and took home the well-earned unanimous decision victory.

youtube-cover
That stinging loss ended Kongthoranee's seven-fight winning streak and showed him that there are indeed levels to this game.

The Sor Sommai product, though, took the setback in stride and admitted it showed him the level he needs to be to hang with the best in the world.

Kongthoranee expressed his desire to run it back with 'The Kicking Machine' in a ONE Championship interview:

"That fight, I throw my weapon and react too slowly, which led to my loss. If we had a rematch, the game would have been different because I had learned my lesson."
Kongthoranee says he's hungry for 26 pounds of gold

Since losing to Superlek, Kongthoranee won three straight, including a split-decision win against former bantamweight Muay Thai kingpin Nong-O Hama.

The 28-year-old striking maestro will run it back with his legendary compatriot this Friday, in the main event of ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs Nong-O II on Prime Video.

If he emerges victorious again, Kongthoranee wants his long-overdue shot at the vacant flyweight Muay Thai throne.

The No. 3-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender told Sportskeeda MMA:

"I think it's all up to ONE Championship, all up to my promoter, but I could say that I'm very hungry for that belt."

ONE Fight Night 31 will emanate from Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The full event will air live in US Primetime on May 2, free for Prime Video subscribers in North America

Quick Links

Edited by Jigyanshushri Mahanta
