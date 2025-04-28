“I’m very hungry for that belt” - Kongthoranee wants to prove he’s worthy of a shot at gold in Nong-O rematch at ONE Fight Night 31

Kongthoranee Sor Sommai is hellbent on securing a shot at ONE Championship gold.

The Thai rising star will face off against Nong-O Hama in a flyweight Muay Thai tussle in the main event of ONE Fight Night 31 on Friday, US primetime, at the historic Lumpinee Stadium.

In an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Kongtoranee said he'll leave it up to ONE Championship's matchmakers if he'll be given a shot at the vacant ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title.

Kongthoranee, however, is determined to put on a show worthy of a shot at gold when he takes on the legendary Nong-O in Bangkok. He said:

"I think it's all up to ONE Championship, all up to my promoter, but I could say that I'm very hungry for that belt."

Kongthoranee is the third-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender in ONE Championship and holds an impressive 11-2 record, with three knockout wins. His previous match against Nong-O was arguably the most important victory in his career, when the three-time Rajadamnern Stadium world champion squared off against the Thai legend at ONE Fight Night 28.

Kongthoranee and Nong-O went into a technical chess match in their February meeting at Lumpinee Stadium.

Both fighters were at their methodical best, but the 28-year-old's constant pressure proved crucial in securing the split decision win over the former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion.

With an earlier win over Nong-O already in his resume, Kongthoranee hopes another victory over the Muay Thai icon could push him closer to the division's throne.

ONE Fight Night 31 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Kongthoranee wants to erase all doubts in his second meeting with Nong-O at ONE Fight Night 31

Kongthoranee is fully aware of the conundrum that followed his split decision win over Nong-O at ONE Fight Night 28.

In an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, the Sor Sommai product said he wants to erase all doubts from his previous and knock Nong-O out in their rematch at ONE Fight Night 31. He said:

"Well, you know, since you have already mentioned the knockout, I guess I have to go for a knockout. Because I don't want the scores. I want the clear cut."

