“I have received a very warm welcome” - Kongthoranee says PK Saenchai Gym welcomed him with open arms for Nong-O fight

28-year-old Muay Thai superstar Kongthoranee Sor Sommai has made the move to the world-renowned PK Saenchai Muay Thai gym to prepare for his upcoming rematch with legendary fighter Nong-O Hama.
Kongthoranee is ready to run it back with the former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai king next weekend, and he's enlisted the aid of a handful of equal legends at PK Saenchai.
Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, Kongthoranee talked about training at PK Saenchai Muay Thai gym.
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
The 28-year-old Muay Thai star said:
"I have received a very warm welcome from everyone in the gym [PK Saenchai], and the facility is great. And also I've been training really hard."
Kongthoranee is set to square off with former longtime ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama.
The two lock horns in the main event at ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II on Prime Video, which will broadcast live in U.S. primetime from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, May 2.
Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.
Nong-O Hama working with Superbon for Kongthoranee rematch: "He’s there preparing me on everything"
Kongthoranee Sor Sommai is not the only one who has upgraded his training camp by bringing in some big names.
Nong-O Hama has also enlisted the aid of close friend and ONE featherweight kickboxing king Superbon to help him get ready for the rematch with Kongthoranee at ONE Fight Night 31 on Prime Video.
Nong-O told Sportskeeda MMA:
"He’s there preparing me on everything, we lay out plans on what to do in the first round, second round, third round."
Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event as it happens.