“I have received a very warm welcome” - Kongthoranee says PK Saenchai Gym welcomed him with open arms for Nong-O fight

28-year-old Muay Thai superstar Kongthoranee Sor Sommai has made the move to the world-renowned PK Saenchai Muay Thai gym to prepare for his upcoming rematch with legendary fighter Nong-O Hama.

Ad

Kongthoranee is ready to run it back with the former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai king next weekend, and he's enlisted the aid of a handful of equal legends at PK Saenchai.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, Kongthoranee talked about training at PK Saenchai Muay Thai gym.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The 28-year-old Muay Thai star said:

"I have received a very warm welcome from everyone in the gym [PK Saenchai], and the facility is great. And also I've been training really hard."

Kongthoranee is set to square off with former longtime ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama.

The two lock horns in the main event at ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II on Prime Video, which will broadcast live in U.S. primetime from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, May 2.

Ad

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Nong-O Hama working with Superbon for Kongthoranee rematch: "He’s there preparing me on everything"

Kongthoranee Sor Sommai is not the only one who has upgraded his training camp by bringing in some big names.

Ad

Nong-O Hama has also enlisted the aid of close friend and ONE featherweight kickboxing king Superbon to help him get ready for the rematch with Kongthoranee at ONE Fight Night 31 on Prime Video.

Nong-O told Sportskeeda MMA:

"He’s there preparing me on everything, we lay out plans on what to do in the first round, second round, third round."

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event as it happens.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dan Paulo Errazo Dan is an MMA writer with 10+ years of overall experience. Before his ongoing tenure at Sportskeeda, Dan got the opportunity to be at the forefront of the sport by contributing to ONE Championship and Fight Game Asia. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.



Dan’s connection to MMA started during the early days of the UFC and ONE Championship. He previously practiced boxing and ranks Demetrious Johnson, Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, and Fedor Emelianenko as the top five MMA fighters of all time.



He has covered several events onsite and on the ground for ONE Championship and hopes to continue doing so. He ensures that he churns out accurate articles by citing only legitimate sources and getting firsthand accounts through exclusive interviews whenever required.



Dan feels MMA fighter pay seems like an issue because it often gets compared to what fighters earn in boxing but that MMA will eventually catch up in the future.



His other interests include soccer and video games. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.