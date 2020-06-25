"I don't like him too much," says Jorge Masvidal as he responds to Dana White's comments

Jorge Masvidal was supposed to fight Kamaru Usman at UFC 251.

Jorge Masvidal responded to Dana White's comments about fighting in UFC being an "opportunity".

UFC 244 Masvidal v Diaz

UFC President Dana White recently responded when asked about Jon Jones and Jorge Masvidal sitting out due to issues with fighter pay. Dana White went on to state that being in the UFC isn't a "career", but an "opportunity".

2019's Fighter of the year, Jorge Masvidal, took to his YouTube channel to respond to the comments and seemed furious over his boss saying it's "not a career" (H/T BJPENN.com):

“I want to address something actually cause of the Dana White thing. Dana White said the other day and maybe you can explain this, he said this is not a career, this is an opportunity,” Jorge Masvidal said. “I’ve been doing this for 16 years, s**t I’ve had a lot of opportunity, huh? That’s crazy. So, it’s not a career Dana White, that’s interesting to know man. I really think sometimes we don’t see eye-to-eye on anything you f*****g you say, bro. How is this not a career? It’s crazy.”

When addressing his relationship with Dana White, he admitted that they're just co-workers and it's ultimately just business. While he knows that Dana's job is to make the promotion money, he can see where the clash with him is:

“He’s my co-worker. It’s not like I’m going to go hang out with him anywhere anytime soon or anything like that. I don’t have any animosity towards him but I also don’t really like him too much either,” he added. “He has to do his job which is to generate the most money for his company. I got to do my job which is to generate the most money for myself. So, you see where that clashes? We are not always going to see eye-to-eye but I don’t think he’s a devil or this evil f*****g person. I just think he is doing his job and I have to do mine.”

What's next for Jorge Masvidal?

Jorge Masvidal was originally set to face UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman. They would have headlined UFC 251 but due to the late booking of Usman's fight, Jorge Masvidal couldn't come to terms with the UFC over his pay - stating that he would have made less than he did against Nate Diaz at UFC 244 in Madison Square Garden last November.

And for the #whiteknights that have commentating jobs with the ufc that say “just fight” you guys should be embarrassed to call yourselves current/former fighters. Not one of you been doing it as long as me and like me. There’s a reason you are “commentating” — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) June 14, 2020

Jorge Masvidal has stated that he's more interested in taking big-money fights, but it could affect him negatively if he doesn't get back in the Octagon anytime soon. He won three fights last year in incredible fashion against big names - Darren Till, Ben Askren, and Nate Diaz. While he was deserving of a title shot, he was seeking a fight with Conor McGregor instead.

However, that hasn't panned out and Gilbert Burns got the title shot against Usman after a dominant victory over former Champion Tyron Woodley. It's going to be interesting to see what's next for Jorge Masvidal. If Usman beats Burns decisively, UFC could try to book Jorge Masvidal as his next opponent.

It seems like the right fight to make right now, but fighter pay always seems to be an issue.