"I like and respect him" - Dana White reacts positively to Jon Jones' new manager announcement

UFC president Dana White has reacted positively to Jon Jones' new manager announcement.

Jon Jones recently took to social media and declared that Richard Schaefer would work as his advisor. 'Bones' suggested he's looking forward to completing contract negotiations with the UFC and making his long-awaited debut in the UFC heavyweight division.

Addressing the recent revelation about Jon Jones' new advisor/manager Richard Schaefer, Dana White provided the following statement to ESPN's Brett Okamoto:

“I like Richard, I’ve known Richard for a long time and obviously, he built Golden Boy. He built that company. He knows what he’s doing, he’s a smart guy. I like and respect him and if we can get something done we will.”

Furthermore, Dana White had praised Richard Schaefer before he was announced as Jones' advisor as well. White credited Schaefer for being the brains behind the world-renowned Golden Boy boxing promotion. Alternatively, White criticized Oscar De La Hoya for simply being the face of the promotion and not contributing to the organization's functional efficiency.

Jon Jones recently parted ways with First Round Management and now has Richard Schaefer as his advisor

Derrick Lewis (left); Francis Ngannou (right)

MMA legend and UFC icon Jon Jones recently confirmed that prominent combat sports manager and entrepreneur Richard Schaefer will work as his advisor. This comes after Jones’ recent split with his longtime managers at First Round Management.

‘Bones’ alluded to this being a major development for him as he enters the next phase of his career amidst pivotal contract negotiations with the UFC. Jon Jones put forth a statement via his official Twitter account regarding the same. The statement read as follows:

“I have retained Richard Schaefer as my advisor. Richard has been in the combat sports space for over 20 years and has put together some of the biggest pay-per-view events over that period.”

“The likes of (Floyd) Mayweather, (Oscar) De La Hoya, ‘Canelo’ (Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez), (Bernard) Hopkins, (Marco Antonio) Barrera and (Juan Manuel) Marquez have headlined exciting events that Richard has promoted and produced.”

“His knowledges and experience of the pay-per-view industry and combat sports are second to none. I am excited to embark on this next chapter of my career as I continue to cement my place in history as one of the greats with Richard as my advisor. I can’t wait to give my fans and the sport the fights they want to see.”

Jon Jones was initially expected to make his heavyweight debut in a title fight against reigning UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

However, Jon Jones and the UFC have been engaged in a dispute over his remuneration for the fight. Due to this, the UFC is now looking to book a rematch between Francis Ngannou and Derrick Lewis for the summer.