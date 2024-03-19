"I don't like the situation" - Alexander Shabliy casts doubts on receiving $1 million Grand Prix prize after Usman Nurmagomedov fight

Alexander Shabliy has suggested that Bellator MMA's parent organization (i.e., the PFL) might not award him the $1 million Grand Prix prize at the end of the Bellator lightweight tournament.

Shabliy is scheduled to face reigning Bellator lightweight champion Usman Nurmagomedov in the finals of the tournament. Their highly-anticipated title showdown will serve as the headlining matchup of Bellator 303 at the Accor Arena in Paris, France, on May 17, 2024.

Following its establishment in 2008, Bellator MMA ascended to become one of the biggest MMA promotions in the world. As for the world's top MMA organization, the UFC has long held that spot.

In late 2023, the PFL announced that they had acquired Bellator MMA. PFL head honcho Donn Davis notably emphasized that the organization, combining the PFL and Bellator rosters, could compete with the UFC moving forward. However, Bellator stars such as Cris Cyborg, who were expected to be merged into the PFL roster, have criticized the PFL for how it has treated Bellator athletes.

On that note, Alexander Shabliy has echoed similar sentiments. Generally, the winners of Bellator's divisional tournaments are awarded a $1 million prize. Ergo, the winner of the Nurmagomedov-Shabliy matchup is expected to bag the $1 million Grand Prix prize.

In an interview with MMA Junkie, Shabliy has now indicated that he feels the PFL may not fulfill the Grand Prix cash prize obligation. Speaking via a translator, 'Peresvet' stated:

"As of now, I don't like the situation, the way it's going. Because after the merger, the PFL, since they are becoming the main company, they should honor all the conditions. And as of now, it looks like we're just fighting for the belt and the title Right now, I'm not confident with the money prize guarantee."

He went on to add:

"And I think the PFL should go through and follow up [on] the obligations that they acquired with the Bellator league. So, they're trying to compete with UFC and be a responsible league. I think they should follow through on that. So, again, I put my work in. We worked hard; it was a lot of camps. And I think they should honor the money prize as well."

Check out Alexander Shabliy's comments below (2:25):

Besides, at the 3:58-minute mark of the interview, Alexander Shabliy was asked whether there was any talk concerning his matchup against Nurmagomedov not happening and them competing in the PFL playoffs instead. The Russian MMA stalwart replied by clarifying that there was no such discussion.

The 30-year-old implied that former Bellator president Scott Coker and other promotional executives had assured that after the takeover, the PFL would honor the responsibilities of the deals signed by the Bellator fighters. Shabliy opined that the PFL should ensure that the winner of their Bellator 303 fight is handed the $1 million prize.

Shabliy reiterated that currently, it seems as though they're going to let the fighters down in that regard. Nevertheless, 'Peresvet' highlighted that he's sticking with Bellator and hopes that the PFL and Bellator would "honor their side of the deal."

Alexander Shabliy addresses bout contract status for Bellator 303, uncertainty after PFL takeover

Around the 16:12-minute mark of his aforementioned interview, Alexander Shabliy underscored the "uncertainty" surrounding the $1 million cash prize that he's eyeing heading into Bellator 303. 'Peresvet' said that although the Bellator title matchup against Usman Nurmagomedov has officially been announced, he (Shabliy) hasn't signed the bout contract yet.

The top-tier Bellator lightweight explained that a few details pertaining to the fight's contract are still being ironed out. Alexander Shabliy alluded to the idea that he and his team are lobbying for a contractual guarantee in regard to the Grand Prix's cash prize. 'Peresvet' said:

"The contract is still in the making. We're still working out the details. Even though they announced the fight, I still try to push my part of the contract to make sure they fulfill all the parts on their side."