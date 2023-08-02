“I like how it started better” - MMA reporter Helen Yee‘s fitness journey stirs online dispute with fans

Helen Yee, the well-known sports reporter and creator of Eyes On The Game sports radio, recently shared her fitness journey on Twitter, showcasing her transformation through two pictures. However, her post stirred strong reactions among fans, leading to a heated online dispute.

In the post, Yee compared her starting point with her current fitness level:

"How it started: Eyes On The Game, How it’s going: Eyes On The Gain😂😭 (217lb not pictured) #USADAApproved. Thanks for following my fitness journey & watching my interviews😃❤️I appreciate you guys for all your support!!"

She also expressed gratitude to her followers for supporting her fitness journey and engaging with her interviews.

Helen Yee's Twitter post

However, some fans didn't shy away from expressing their opinions on the images. One fan remarked that they preferred how Yee looked in the first picture:

"I like how it started better 🙄."

The reporter responded by saying:

"Same but the pool didn’t🤣"

Another fan chimed in, calling the first image more appealing, saying:

"#2 is fine, but #1 is off the cheezy!"

Check out fans react to Yee's post below:

Fans' reactions

Despite the varying opinions, the majority of fans appreciated Yee's dedication to fitness and admired her remarkable transformation.

Jared Cannonier previews Adesanya vs. Strickland in conversation with Helen Yee

Jared Cannonier, the former title challenger, is confident in his ability to defeat middleweight champion Israel Adesanya if they were to face off again. In a recent interview with Helen Yee, Cannonier discussed the potential matchup between Adesanya and Sean Strickland.

While reports suggest that Adesanya might face 'Tarzan' next, Cannonier expressed his doubts about Strickland's belief in winning the fight. According to Cannonier, Strickland is more focused on the opportunity to fight and earn money rather than genuinely believing he can beat Adesanya.

"Sean doesn't even believe he can win that fight. He just wants to go in there and fight and get some money. I believe I can win that fight, so I think that's the biggest difference between me and a lot of these other guys. Izzy is not an easy fight, and the way those styles matchup, I don't think Sean will be able to work his jab, his funky-a** footwork..."

Check out Cannonier's comments from 3:50 below: