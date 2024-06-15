“I would like to test my strength” - Anatoly Malykhin lists down possible opponents ahead of highly anticipated comeback fight

Reigning and undisputed ONE heavyweight, light heavyweight, and middleweight MMA world champion 'Sladkiy' Anatoly Malykhin is back at work in Phuket, Thailand, ready to make his highly anticipated return to the Circle.

The 36-year-old Russian mauler was last seen at ONE 166: Qatar in March, delivering a savage beatdown on former two-division MMA champ 'The Dutch Knight' Reinier de Ridder to capture the ONE middleweight MMA world title.

Now the ruler of three different weight classes, Malykhin says he is ready to step back onto the battlefield to defend one of his belts. And it looks like 'Sladkiy' has a handful of heavyweights on his mind.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Malykhin threw out three potential names he could face in his first heavyweight MMA world title defense.

'Sladkiy' stated:

"Well, in my opinion, Aliakbari is the first in line right now, as he has already won a series of 4 or 5 fights. In second place is a fighter from Africa, Reug Reug. And in third place, I would like to test my strength against Buchecha. I think this is the main three right now."

Needless to say, fans can't wait to see Anatoly Malykhin back in action, no matter who he's locked in the cage with.

Anatoly Malykhin suggests fight with Christian Lee is possible: "I'm confident that I can make this weight"

If none of the aforementioned heavyweights are willing to step into the Circle with him, triple champ 'Sladkiy' Anatoly Malykhin says he has another world champion on his hit list -- reigning ONE lightweight and welterweight MMA world champion Christian Lee.

When asked if he ever considered going for a fourth belt in a fourth weight class, Malykhin responded in the affirmative and said he was dead serious about it.

'Sladkiy' stated:

"I wasn't joking. I'm saying this completely seriously. If the welterweight champion is interested in a fight, then I'm ready. I'm confident that I can make this weight. I'll put on a show, but I wouldn't defend it afterwards - it's a one-off champion vs. champion outing, a big show and a big fight. And I would vacate that belt right away."