“My next position” - Double champ Christian Lee reveals plans post-fighting career

Reigning and undisputed ONE lightweight and welterweight MMA world champion 'The Warrior' Christian Lee is slowly working his way back up to form and getting ready to make his highly anticipated return to action.

The 25-year-old Singaporean-American star did not follow in his older sister, Angela Lee's footsteps, who ended up retiring from competition. Instead, Lee says hanging up the gloves was never going to be an option for him.

That being said, Lee does know exactly what he's going to be doing when he does decide to walk off into the sunset one day.

Speaking to Sportskeeda in a recent interview, Lee said he was interested in guiding the next generation.

'The Warrior' stated:

"Coaching is something I’m very comfortable doing. I’ve been coaching martial arts for over 10 years already, so definitely coaching will be my next position after fighting."

That being said, becoming a coach is far, far into the distant future for the double champ. For now, Lee is focused on defending his lightweight and welterweight belts at the soonest possible time.

He added:

"I’m excited to be back in ONE Circle, and I’m looking forward to putting on a great show the next time I’m back as well."

Christian Lee eyes two fights in 2024: "I'll have two good fights in both divisions"

Double champ 'The Warrior' Christian Lee plans on defending both the lightweight and welterweight MMA world titles later this year, and he wants to get things underway pronto.

The 25-year-old superstar is one of the most dominant titleholders in the world's largest martial arts organization. And he wants to remind fans he's the top dog in two weight classes.

'The Warrior' told South China Morning Post in a recent interview:

"I think it was just, you know, a matter of just a little mixup in both divisions, with fighters dropping out and then, you know, different fights falling out. So I think by the end of the year, definitely I'll have two good fights in both divisions."