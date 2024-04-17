WATCH: Christian Lee turns the tide and blazes Kiamrian Abbasov in round four to become a two-division ONE world champion

Double ONE world champion Christian Lee is still on a self-imposed break for personal reasons, but is expected to make his return to action in the not-so-distant future.

To remind fight fans of the impressive run that 'The Warrior' has had in ONE Championship, the promotion uploaded the video of Lee's last match on Nov. 17, 2022 at ONE on Prime Video 4 in Singapore, to their official YouTube account.

There the lightweight MMA titleholder rallied back to score a fourth-round TKO victory over former welterweight MMA king Kiamrian Abbasov to claim the vacant welterweight gold and become a two-division world champion.

Christian Lee nearly had his night cut short by Abbasov when he was dropped in the opening round with a huge left hook, which 'Brazen' followed up with a barrage of strikes.

But the Singaporean-American fighter was able to survive the onslaught and finish the round on the mat in top position.

The two warriors went back-and-forth in the next two rounds before Lee picked the ante in the fourth round.

The 25-year-old connected on telling punches and solid leg kicks to slow down Abbasov, which eventually led to the contest going to the ground where Lee continued to dominate with devastating ground strikes from which the Kyrgyzstani fighter had no answer to, forcing the referee to stop the contest in the 4:20 mark of the penultimate frame.

Below is the video of Lee's impressive victory over Abbasov:

The win was the second straight for Christian Lee, who after it had to go on a break to mourn the unfortunate passing of his younger sister and fellow ONE fighter Victoria at the age of 18 in December 2022.

Christian Lee reclaimed the lightweight gold prior to beating Abbasov

The win over Kiamrian Abbasov was the second straight title conquest for Christian Lee after he reclaimed the ONE lightweight MMA championship belt in his previous fight.

'The Warrior' made it a short reign for South Korean Ok Rae Yoon with a first-round TKO victory at ONE 160 on Aug. 22, 2022. The win allowed him to exact payback on the man who took the lightweight belt from him by unanimous decision in September 2021.

Lee made his promotional debut in April 2017 and has won 17 of his 21 fights so far.

