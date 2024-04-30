WATCH: Christian Lee's inch-perfect guillotine choke taps Japanese veteran Kazunori Yokota

In March 2018, Christian Lee extended his win streak in ONE Championship to four after beating Kazunori Yokota in their featherweight MMA fight at ONE: Visions of Victory inside the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

This victory has added more steam to Lee's hype train because he was touted as the next superstar under the world's largest martial arts organization because of his world-champion potential and well-rounded skills.

The Singaporean-American's masterful performance against the Japanese veteran was posted by ONE Championship with the description:

"Ahead of lightweight king Christian Lee's titanic World Title defense against #3-ranked Ok Rae Yoon in the main event of ONE: Revolution, relive "The Warrior's" electrifying mixed martial arts clash with Japanese veteran Kazunori Yokota in 2018."

In the opening round, Christian Lee immediately pressured Yokota and tested his striking skills by standing and banging with him for most of the round.

But the Evolve MMA and United MMA representative showed that he has the superior grappling game by securing multiple back takes.

His best moment came in the dying seconds of the round, where he secured a full mount position where he poured down a few ground-and-pound strikes and attempted a submission attempt. However, Yokota was saved by the bell.

The second round was a more exciting battle between the two as they exchanged more strikes and had more scrumbles on the ground. Eventually, Lee was able to find the breakthrough in the last 30 seconds of the match by securing a tight guillotine choke to secure the victory.

Christian Lee reached the rare champ-champ status in ONE Championship four years after that Kazunori Yokota fight

Since that incredible finish of Yokota, Lee has become one of the most active athletes in the promotion as he has moved up to the lightweight and welterweight divisions.

This move in the heavier weight classes has plotted a course of success for him.

In May 2019, he dethroned Shinya Aoki at ONE: Enter the Dragon card, where he scored a second-round TKO finish to win the ONE lightweight MMA world title.

Then, in his most recent fight against Kiamrian Abbasov, he finally secured a fourth-round finish to capture the ONE welterweight MMA world title and join the elite list of two-division world champions in ONE Championship.