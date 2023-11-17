FREE FULL FIGHT: Christian Lee reaches champ-champ status with inspiring come-from-behind win over Kiamrian Abbasov

Christian Lee dared to become a two-division world champion in November 2022 at ONE on Prime Video 4, as he moved up in the welterweight division to challenge Kiamrian Abbasov for his ONE welterweight world title.

Lee’s big risk was rewarded big time as he scored a fourth-round TKO finish to capture his second world title in another division and be part of the exclusive club of athletes on the roster who achieved it previously.

This fantastic performance by ‘The Warrior’ was reposted by ONE Championship on its official YouTube channel on November 15, 2023, with the description:

“Relive the intense ONE Welterweight MMA World Title fight where Christian Lee became a two-division king with an epic knockout victory over Kyrgyz-Russian star Kiamrian Abbasov in 2022!”

Right at the opening bell, Lee pushed forward and controlled the center of the circle, in the hopes of forcing ‘Brazen’ to make a mistake and capitalize on it. However, he was caught in early adversity after Abbassov landed a beautiful left-hand punch that floored him at the three-minute mark of the fight.

But Lee survived the rest of the round by using his top-level wrestling pedigree and came out of the opening frame. The 25-year-old recovered fast in the one-minute interval and imposed his superior wrestling and grappling to inflict damage on the 30-year-old in the second and third rounds.

The Evolve MMA and United MMA representative also showed that his striking skills are ahead of the Novorosight-affiliated fighter because he landed more significant strikes in those two rounds.

With both visibly gassed out in the fourth round, Lee turned up a notch and dug deep to put the finishing touches against the former champion with a barrage of strikes in the waning part of the round until he took him down, mounted him, and finished him off with nasty ground-and-pound to become the new king of the division.

It was Lee’s 17th career victory (and 16th stoppage win overall) under the world’s largest martial arts organization since his promotional debut in December 2015.