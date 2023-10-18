WATCH: Christian Lee pummels Dagi Arslanaliev in short notice to capture lightweight Grand Prix belt

No one plays the underdog as good or as effectively as ‘The Warrior’ Christian Lee.

The two-division world champion has stumped the world on multiple occasions with his indelible fighting spirit and no-quit personality over the years.

In the second of many upsets, Lee’s memorable victory against multiple-time wrestling champion Dagi Arslanaliev for the ONE Lightweight MMA World Grand Prix Title, for instance, has to be considered a contender for the top MMA fights of his career.

The then 21-year-old star had already captured the ONE lightweight MMA world title from former divisional world champion Shinya Aoki via TKO in March 2019, before accepting another major challenge in the following months.

Replacing MMA legend Eddie Alvarez on 10 days’ notice, Lee went ahead to face the division’s most reputable grappler in an attempt to prevent his greatest rivals from becoming overconfident in their pursuit for his belt.

To the chagrin of his critics, Christian Lee delivered one again with fascinating results.

He completely dismantled Arsanaliev’s ground game with his own wrestling skills, dominating the Dagestani grappler from top position in each new round until the final bell.

As talks of Christian Lee’s return to ONE Championship in 2024 become more of a possibility, some of his fans on Instagram are already imagining his next matchup.

Yusup Saadulaev, former no.3 ranked bantamweight MMA contender, for instance, chimed in after watching the clip, suggesting a potential rematch between his Arslanaliev and Christian Lee.

Check out the comments below:

Fan comments

Christian Lee continues to be on hiatus following the sudden and tragic death of his younger sister, Victoria Lee.

But as soon as he’s ready to return, Lee will be busy defending both the ONE lightweight and welterweight MMA world titles against some of the biggest names in the divisions, including Dagi Arsanaliev, Saygid Izagakhmaev, and Kiamrian Abbasov.