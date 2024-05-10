Chatri Sityodtong reveals two-division champ Christian Lee “a hundred percent coming back this year”

Christian Lee's impending return could be happening sooner rather than later.

ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong revealed in an interview with Nick Atkin at Sportskeeda MMA that the two-division MMA world champion would return to action later this year.

Lee, who holds the ONE lightweight and welterweight MMA world titles, has taken an indefinite hiatus following the tragic death of his younger sister Victoria in 2022.

He and his older sister Angela took time away from the sport following the tragedy, and the inaugural ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion ultimately decided to retire in September 2023.

Sityodtong said Christian Lee will compete at lightweight in his first fight back, but didn't divulge on which card the Singaporean-American star will fight.

"He's coming back to the lightweight division, he's coming back later this year. The date is still to be determined because of, you know, a few things," said Sityodtong. "It's always a bunch of moving parts to build a great card, but he's a hundred percent coming back this year."

Lee is one of the best fighters in ONE Championship history, and 'The Warrior' holds a slew of records within the promotion.

After spending his entire professional career with ONE Championship, Lee captured a record of 17-4 with 16 of his wins coming via either knockout or submission.

Lee's holds the promotion's records for most wins at 17, most finishes at 16, and most knockouts at 12.

Watch Sityodtong's entire interview below:

Christian Lee takes up coaching role ahead of younger brother Adrian's looming ONE Championship debut

Although Christian Lee's preparing for his comeback, he's also been coaching his younger brother Adrian ahead of ONE 167.

Adrian, the youngest of the famed Lee siblings, will make his ONE Championship debut on June 7 at Impact Arena against Antonio Mammarella.

In an interview with The Straits Times, Adrian said his older brother has been helping him prepare for his promotional debut and would be in his corner in Bangkok.

"My brother, who is now my head coach, has been here step by step with me. He told me to just stay focused on the game plan," said Adrian.

ONE 167 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.