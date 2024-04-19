“I liked it, but now I love it” – Striking specialist Stamp consumed with desire to improve her jiu-jitsu

ONE atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex is working on her jiu-jitsu to improve her ground game. According to her, she has been enjoying it and that the results have been positive.

The Thai superstar has been expanding her arsenal beyond her traditional fare of striking as she tries to stay as MMA world champion for a sustained period amid a tough field.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Stamp spoke about her training in jiu-jitsu with her team, saying:

"Jiu-jitsu has helped me a lot, particularly in the ground game. It's good, I liked it, but now I love it."

Watch the interview below:

The first challenge for Stamp as MMA world champion will come on June 7 at ONE 167 on Prime Video from No.2-ranked atomweight contender Denice Zamboanga of the Philippines.

It is the headlining contest of the event happening at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, and available live and for free in U.S. primetime to North American fans via Amazon Prime Video.

Stamp claimed the vacant ONE atomweight MMA world title last September with a third-round TKO of veteran South Korean fighter Ham Seo Hee.

The win saw her make history by becoming the first ONE athlete to win world titles in three sports, having previously held the atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing belts.

Out to cut her reign short is Zamboanga, winner of her last two matches and dead set to realize her long-standing dream of becoming a world champion.

Stamp still to showcase bread and butter at ONE 167

While she is shoring up her MMA game to include an improved jiu-jitsu, the defending atomweight MMA queen said that for her scheduled title defense later this year, her vaunted striking will still be prominently featured. She even warned challenger Denice Zamboanga to be wary of it.

She shared this in an interview with The MMA Superfan on YouTube, highlighting that while 'The Menace' may be somehow familiar with her striking, being former teammates at Fairtex Gym, she really has no idea how powerful her striking is.

The Thai athlete said:

"Of course, when we train, we have to hold back the power. So I don't think she realizes how hard I strike."

Check out what she had to say below:

Apart from making it a successful first defense of the ONE atomweight MMA world title, Stamp is looking to make it five straight victories at ONE 167 on Prime Video.

Poll : Are you impressed with the ground game of Stamp Fairtex? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback