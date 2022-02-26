"I literally beat the best guys in the world" - Henry Cejudo explains why he ranks himself above Georges St-Pierre

Henry Cejudo recently picked his top five fighters in UFC history and put himself above Georges St-Pierre.

During a recent episode of The Triple C & Schmo Show, Cejudo initially provided a cringe list where he ranked himself in all five spots. Then he became serious and proceeded to give his actual list.

According to 'The Messenger', Jon Jones, Demetrious Johnson, Anderson Silva, himself, and Georges St-Pierre are the top five UFC fighters of all time. He also explained why he was above the Canadian superstar in his list:

"These are my top five. No. 1 Jon Jones. No. 2 Demetrious Johnson. No. 3 Anderson Silva. And you know what, I've been thinking about it a lot Schmo, I am actually No. 4. I used to put GSP there, but I am actually No. 4, just for the fact that I won both my bouts with [the] two greatests. Just because Bisping had a championship at that time doesn't mean he was the best in the world. "

Cejudo doubled down on why he put himself so high on the list:

"I literally beat the best guys in the world. I beat three Hall of Famers in my last four fights. Demetrious Johnson, TJ Dillashaw, and Dominick Cruz. I am gonna have to put myself in that GOAT mountain man. I used to think more of GSP. But in reality, I just feel he cherry picked, man, with all the due respect to the legend. So, I am gonna have to put him at No. 5."

Watch Henry Cejudo reveal his GOAT list below:

Cejudo has had an immensely decorated career as a combat sports athlete. He defeated Demetrious Johnson to win the 125 lb championship of the UFC and defended the strap against TJ Dillashaw. He then beat Marlon Moraes to claim the vacant bantamweight title. Cejudo defended the 135 lb belt against Dominick Cruz at UFC 249 and announced his retirement after the fight.

Watch Henry Cejudo retire after his UFC 249 fight with Dominick Cruz below:

Henry Cejudo wants to fight Alexander Volkanovski for a third UFC title

Henry Cejudo wants to become a three-division UFC champion. He has eyes on the featherweight title after having already conquered the two divisions below the weight class.

Henry Cejudo vs. Alexander Volkanovski is a fight that fans have hypothesized about. However, there has been no word from the UFC regarding a potential contest between the two, despite the interest from both parties.

Watch Cejudo in an ESPN MMA interview challenge Dana White to give him a featherweight title shot:

Volkanovski is set to fight Chan Sung Jung in his next title defense at UFC 273. Furthermore, a third fight with Max Holloway is always on the horizon for the featherweight king. So, the timeline for a Cejudo fight doesn't quite match.

However, Henry Cejudo remains one of the best fighters in the world and fans would love to see him back in action.

