"I was a little bit tired" - Regian Eersel reveals the lessons he learned in Alexis Nicolas trilogy

Regian Eersel enjoyed a bittersweet night out at ONE Fight Night 30 inside the iconic Lumpinee Stadium last Friday, April 4.

Though he claimed the W via majority decision in his trilogy against Alexis Nicolas, 'The Immortal' left Bangkok, Thailand, without gold to show after losing his belt on the scales during fight week.

Moreover, he believes there were plenty of things he could have done better in their five-round duel that served as the co-main event.

Regian Eersel told the South China Morning Post (SCMP) in an exclusive interview:

"A little more on my condition. I was a little bit tired. I was a little bit hunting for the knockout. And then, you don't kind of relax your body. You're gonna fight with tension. So next time I have to lose the tension and fight more relaxed."

Despite thinking there were shortcomings on his end, 'The Immortal' dished out a vintage display that helped him ease his way to a 12th triumph from 13 appearances under the ONE Championship spotlight.

His only defeat came to Nicolas during their first confrontation at ONE Fight Night 21 in April last year.

Alexis Nicolas vows to rediscover his form after falling short in Regian Eersel rubber match

In the opposite corner, Alexis Nicolas seems to be in good spirits, though he was left on a two-match skid following his ONE Fight Night 30 loss.

A short part of 'Barboza's caption read:

"This is the end of the trilogy, but not the end of my story. We keep our heads held high. The People's Champ never dies. My flame doesn't fade — like a phoenix, I will rise again."

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire ONE Fight Night 30 card via replay for free.

