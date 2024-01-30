“I was a little overzealous” – Kade Ruotolo admits he got too excited in D’Arce choke attempt over Tommy Langaker at ONE 165

Kade Ruotolo went all in trying to score a submission against ONE 165 opponent Tommy Langaker.

After delivering an entertaining back-and-forth clash in their first meeting last year, Ruotolo was once again tasked with defending his ONE lightweight submission grappling world championship against the Norwegian BJJ standout.

Rutolo went into the rematch determined to score a submission and make a statement. He nearly did exactly that in the early going, cinching in a D’Arce choke, but Langaker was able to escape. In the end, they fought to another decision which Kade Ruotolo won decisively.

Following the contest, Ruotolo revealed that he got a little over-eager in trying to finish the fight and ended up zapping much of his energy.

“As I mentioned, I really wanted that submission,” Ruotolo told Mitch Chilson during his post-fight interview. “I think I was a little overzealous on that first D’Arce, it wasn’t quite in and I gave it all I got, so I kinda used a lot of my power there.”

Kade Ruotolo eyes MMA transition following ONE 165 victory

With another win on his resume, Kade Ruotolo extended his undefeated streak to 5-0 under the ONE Championship banner. After dominating the submission grappling division, the 21-year-old BJJ sensation is ready to put his skills to the test in mixed martial arts.

As for when we could see him strap on the four-ounce gloves inside the Circle, Ruotolo told members of the media on Sunday that he’s aiming for the first half of 2024.

“I’m hoping for early or mid this year. I’d really be stoked to get it done by March or May. It’s kinda been like my timeframe. I know it’s coming up really quick, but, you know, my dream is to become the double-champ for ONE Championship – jiu-jitsu and MMA.”

If you missed any of the action or want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE 165 replay can be watched on demand via watch.onefc.com.