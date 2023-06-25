"I'll do it off your a**" - Elle Brooke shocks fans with wild 'coke in the bathroom' Instagram post 

Popular OnlyF*ns model Elle Brooke has shocked her fans with her latest Instagram post. In the picture, she can be seen standing in front of a sign that says, "Please don't do coke in the bathroom."

Brooke captioned the post by saying:

"Just do it off me instead"

The post has sent her fans into a frenzy and they have flooded the comments section of the picture with their reactions.

Take a look at some of the best reactions below:

"YES MA'AM"

"All the simps in the comments are the reason why she has more money than all of you"

"You're so good at what you do! Unbelievable."

"We'll damn twist my rubber arm lol"

"Now that would be a dream come true"

"Na just think I'd do you in the bathroom instead"

"Yes I see you have a nice cold bottle of Dom Perignon. I'll bring champagne glasses and some brie. xo xo"

"I'd do it off you a*s"

"Do GAGGERS off Elle hell yeah. I just won't dress in lingerie like Oscar De La Hoya did"

Fan reactions

Elle Brooke wants to fight Ronda Rousey in WWE

Elle Brooke is seemingly open to a move to WWE. Undefeated in her three bouts as a boxer, Brooke sat down for an interview with LegalSportsBooks to discuss a variety of topics.

During the interview, Brooke also spoke about how she would love to make a move to the WWE and face Ronda Rousey. She said:

"I was never a religious WWE fan but I knew what it was obviously and I’d absolutely love to do it. I’d love to fight Ronda Rousey one day. I’m not at her level right now but that’s something to work towards – that’s if she’d ever fight me."

While further claiming that WWE doesn't look "too aggressive," Elle Brooke said:

"She’d probably want millions and I’m probably not famous enough to do that. But the sky’s the limit! I watch a lot of wrestling clips on my TikTok feed and I think it’s so impressive what they can do. It doesn’t look too aggressive, they’re not trying to kill each other like in the UFC! That’s not for me. I don’t fancy an elbow to the face!”

Poll : 0 votes