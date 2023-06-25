OnlyF*ns boxer Elle Brooke takes sharp dig at viral Piers Morgan 'Ferrari' moment in new spam profile

Elle Brooke, a popular OnlyF*ns boxer, was caught in the thick of a media controversy following her conversation with television personality Piers Morgan. The conversation highlighted Brooke's venture into the adult industry, the love and encouragement she receives from her family, and her unapologetic approach toward her chosen profession.

In the lengthy conversation, Elle Brooke fearlessly explained why she chose adult entertainment over a potential career in law. She explained that she was motivated by the possibility of a lucrative income and her innate ability to enchant audiences with her unique talent.

A particular remark from Brooke, however, caused a stir on social media. When Piers Morgan voiced concern about how her chosen profession may negatively impact her future children, the OnlyF*ns star swiftly retorted by saying, "They can cry in a Ferrari." The comment elicited mixed reactions of both approval and derision, with some fans going to the extent of labeling her self-centered.

Daily Loud @DailyLoud OnlyFans creator Elle Brooke talks about her future kids finding out about her career: "They can cry in a Ferrari" OnlyFans creator Elle Brooke talks about her future kids finding out about her career: "They can cry in a Ferrari" https://t.co/vSbM4xxvEv

In true influencer fashion, Elle Brooke has expertly leveraged the Piers Morgan dig to further monetize her platform. The backlash to the remark has catapulted her into the limelight, and Brooke has created a spam account with the bio reading, "You can cry in a Ferrari." Brooked informed her audience about the new account on her Instagram story.

[via @thedumbledong on Instagram]

Elle Brooke teases charging peeping-Tom neighbors for back garden nudity

Popular OnlyF*ns star Elle Brooke recently quipped that her alleged peeping-Tom neighbors should be charged for catching her sunbathing in her garden.

The adult star wrote on Twitter:

"If you’re my neighbor when it’s this hot, I should start charging you for the back garden nudity."

Some fans suggested that Brooke should put up fences to protect her privacy, while others were delighted with the idea of Brooke basking in the sun in minimal attire.

It is well known by now that her interview with Piers Morgan propelled her fame to new heights, resulting in a surge of OnlyF*ns subscribers. Brooke playfully acknowledged the accomplishment by posting a screenshot of the influx of transactions totaling $101.99 with the caption, "Thanks Piers" on Instagram.

