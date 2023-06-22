"Damn, those abs" - OF boxing sensation Elle Brooke bowls over fans with sun-kissed poolside photoshoot

OnlyFans boxer Elle Brooke has undoubtedly made a splash in the celebrity boxing circuit since her debut and is widely known for her entertaining persona in and out of the ring.

The 25-year-old influencer recently sent temperatures soaring after posting some sun-kissed poolside pictures on Instagram from her recent photoshoot. Fans were stunned by her impressive physique and made their appreciation known in the comments section. She captioned the post:

"Need someone to rub sun cream into my back pls, and thank you x."

One fan cheekily replied to her caption, writing:

"I volunteer as tribute."

One user praised her impressive abs and wrote:

"Damn those abs look good doll."

Another fan noticed her toned abdominal muscles and wrote:

"I need abs like that please."

One user praised Elle Brooke for her looks and fashion choice, asking:

"Is this the barbie movie I've been hearing about."

One user unusually compared her to former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar and wrote:

"My Brock Lesnar."

Another user replied to her caption and "humbly" volunteered, claiming:

"I humbly volunteer for such a task."

One fan praised her fitness levels and wrote:

"Them 6 pack."

Another fan lauded her looks and wrote:

"Wow gorgeous."

When Elle Brooke named Conor McGregor as the inspiration behind her boxing career

OnlyFans boxing sensation Elle Brooke is currently riding high on the current wave of social media influencers boxing each other in celebrity matchups. The Englishwoman has three fights under her belt thus far and has gone undefeated under the tutelage of former professional boxer Mark Tibbs.

She made her debut against Love Island star AJ Bunker and won the bout via unanimous decision before following up with a first-round TKO victory over TikTok star Faith Ordway. Her most recent win came in April against Polish opponent Danielka.

Before her maiden outing, Elle Brooke outlined how Conor McGregor inspired her and mentioned that his unique ability to sell fights is something she'd like to learn. In an interview with talkSPORT, Brooke said:

"“She [AJ Bunker] is so dry at selling a fight... She needs to go watch a bit of Tyson Fury, bit of Conor McGregor. Get a few hints of what it’s about. Yeah, I’m like McGregor, I need to talk like you! In a minute I’ll be like 'You dosser' like Tyson Fury. Luckily for me, I’m just naturally a bit of a c*** to be honest.”

