"No father's day post?" - Elle Brooke slams comments about absence of 'father figure' in stunning new update

Social media influencer Elle Brooke faced backlash from fans for not posting a tribute to her father on Father's Day.

Brooke posted pictures of herself on Instagram and was met with a barrage of comments questioning her on the lack of a Father's Day post, while also referencing her work on adult site OnlyF*ns.

Some fans commented and wrote:

"No Father’s Day post ?"

"ironic that you have no father figure to post on father’s day"

However, Brooke did not let the comments under her post go unchecked. She hit back at the fans and took their attempted provocations in her stride:

"hello, fatherless…"

"not very ironic is it, more like obvious…"

Other fans referenced her recent response to TV host and personality Piers Morgan, who raised questions over her career affecting her future potential kids. Elle Brooke swiftly replied:

"I don't really want kids right now. They can cry in a Ferrari."

Elle: "They can cry in a Ferrari."



@ellebrookeuk | @piersmorgan | @TalkTV | #PMU Piers Morgan asks OnlyFans influencer Elle Brooke whether she worries her future children might see her racy content online one day.Elle: "They can cry in a Ferrari." Piers Morgan asks OnlyFans influencer Elle Brooke whether she worries her future children might see her racy content online one day.Elle: "They can cry in a Ferrari."@ellebrookeuk | @piersmorgan | @TalkTV | #PMU https://t.co/jqhLDRYFNB

Fans wrote in reference to her comment:

“'They can cry in a Ferrari' so you’re fine with your kids being embarrassed and ashamed of their mother 😂 got it"

"Is that the Ferrari pose when the kids are crying"

Some fans also defended Brooke in the comments.

"All these privileged individuals with fathers being confused there's no father's day post 🤣🤣, not everyone was as lucky as y'all to have two parents in ya lives. Some of us, had one."

Elle Brooke names Conor McGregor as a reference point for her boxing career

Elle Brookehas jumped on the wave of social media influencers boxing in celebrity matchups. She has three fights on her record thus far and has not lost a single one under the tutelage of former professional boxer Mark Tibbs.

Her first fight against Love Island star AJ Bunker was a unanimous decision win. She followed it up with a first-round TKO against TikTok star Faith Ordway. Her most recent win came in April against Polish opponent Danielka.

Ahead of her debut against Bunker, Elle Brooke named UFC star Conor McGregor as a reference point to learn from. She mentioned his specific ability to sell a fight and raise the hype around it in an interview with talkSPORT.

“She [AJ Bunker] is so dry at selling a fight... She needs to go watch a bit of Tyson Fury, bit of Conor McGregor. Get a few hints of what it’s about. Yeah, I’m like McGregor, I need to talk like you! In a minute I’ll be like 'You dosser' like Tyson Fury. Luckily for me, I’m just naturally a bit of a c*** to be honest.”

