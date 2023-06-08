Popular OnlyF*ns star Elle Brooke recently doubled down on comments she made about her future children in a particularly intriguing conversation with Piers Morgan, providing insight into her unconventional career path and the love and support she receives from her loved ones.

Brooke confidently explained why she decided to forego a career in law in favor of adult entertainment, citing the possibility of substantial income and her innate talent to fascinate audiences as the reasons behind it.

During the conversation, Morgan expressed concern that Elle Brooke's career path could negatively affect her future children. Brooke shot back by replying:

"I don't really want kids right now. They can cry in a Ferrari."

Brooke's comment received backlash from fans, who expressed their disapproval and criticized her for being self-centered. They urged her to consider the emotional toll that her career decisions could have on her future children, including the potential for bullying and psychological trauma.

In light of the backlash and concerns raised by fans, popular OnlyF*ns model Elle Brooke emphasized the significance of comprehending the realities of the adult entertainment industry. She acknowledged that while she is personally satisfied with her career choice, it is essential to educate oneself on the risks and long-term consequences prior to pursuing a similar path:

"I want to be careful not to completely glamourise SW [sex worker] for the younger generation. Whilst I am very happy with my choice, it’s not always bells and roses, so it’s important that you educate yourself on the risks and long term impacts before becoming a SWer. Here for advice always."

Elle Brooke OnlyF*ns: Adult performer opens up about her mother's involvement in her career

Elle Brooke, the renowned OnlyF*ns model, appeared on the Piers Morgan Uncensored show and discussed candidly about her life and work. She revealed her mother's surprising role in her OnlyF*ns business during the conversation.

Brooke shed light on the financial assistance the site provides to women, despite the platform's common perception as a way for people, especially those with good appearances, to make quick money. When asked how her family felt about her decision, Brooke claimed that her mother is involved in administrative work for her OnlyF*ns venture:

"Piers, my dad is dead and my mum is on my payroll. My family are fine.... Admin - it's just behind the scenes work. She doesn't do anything rude or anything. She doesn't praise it at the pub like, 'Woohoo, my daughter does OnlyF*ns,' but she's supportive. She knows that I'm over 18, I can do what the h*ll I want. And she knows that her views can't impact my life."

