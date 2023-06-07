"You can't shame the shameless" - Fans divided over Boxer and OnlyF**ns Elle Brooke's response to her children potentially seeing her racy content

Popular OnlyF*ns star Elle Brooke recently had an interesting conversation with Piers Morgan, during which she discussed her unconventional career path and the support she received from her family.

Brooke confidently justified her choice to forgo her law degree in favor of a career in adult entertainment, citing the appeal of substantial earnings and her innate ability to captivate audiences as key factors influencing her decision.

When Morgan asked what her family thought about the career path, Elle Brooke shockingly revealed that her parents, who she claims are on her payroll, approve of her work. Brooke has full authority over her life as an adult, and her mother respects it, despite the fact that she doesn't brag about it, her daughter insisted. In addition, Brooke revealed that her mother has been indirectly helping out with the business by performing administrative duties.

As the conversation delved deeper, Morgan questioned the potential impact of Brooke's career on her future children, to which she humorously retorted:

"I don't really want kids right now. They can cry in a Ferrari."

Check out the clip below:

Piers Morgan Uncensored @PiersUncensored



Elle: "They can cry in a Ferrari."



@ellebrookeuk | @piersmorgan | @TalkTV | #PMU Piers Morgan asks OnlyFans influencer Elle Brooke whether she worries her future children might see her racy content online one day.Elle: "They can cry in a Ferrari." Piers Morgan asks OnlyFans influencer Elle Brooke whether she worries her future children might see her racy content online one day.Elle: "They can cry in a Ferrari."@ellebrookeuk | @piersmorgan | @TalkTV | #PMU https://t.co/jqhLDRYFNB

Elle Brooke's response elicited a wave of anger from fans, who argued that her self-centered reply failed to acknowledge the potential mental distress and bullying her future children might endure as a result of her career choices. One fan wrote:

"Well, you can't shame the shameless.."

Another fan wrote:

"On a serious note, don't do this to your kids, the bullying will be BRUTAL, especially if the child is a boy."

Hesh @HeshComps @PiersUncensored @ellebrookeuk @piersmorgan @TalkTV On a serious note, don't do this to your kids, the bullying will be BRUTAL, especially if the child is a boy. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… @PiersUncensored @ellebrookeuk @piersmorgan @TalkTV On a serious note, don't do this to your kids, the bullying will be BRUTAL, especially if the child is a boy. twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Yet another fan wrote:

"Would trade a Ferrari everyday of the week to having to see my mum get hammered week in, week out online."

Gino McKee @GinoMcKee2 @PiersUncensored @ellebrookeuk @piersmorgan @TalkTV Would trade a Ferrari everyday of the week to having to see my mum get hammered week in, week out online. @PiersUncensored @ellebrookeuk @piersmorgan @TalkTV Would trade a Ferrari everyday of the week to having to see my mum get hammered week in, week out online.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Ashley Gardiner @AshleyG72960578 @PiersUncensored @ellebrookeuk @piersmorgan @TalkTV Yea I supppse being in that Ferrari will help your kids mental health from the bullying at school. Nice one! Thinking about herself. @PiersUncensored @ellebrookeuk @piersmorgan @TalkTV Yea I supppse being in that Ferrari will help your kids mental health from the bullying at school. Nice one! Thinking about herself.

Bass @BejaBass001 @PiersUncensored @ellebrookeuk @piersmorgan @TalkTV The former porn actors none if them bought a ferrari, they all got huge taxes bills, medical complications and sexual diseases to sort which led to bankruptcy of so many of them in the indusry. There is a documentary about porn, let her check it out. @PiersUncensored @ellebrookeuk @piersmorgan @TalkTV The former porn actors none if them bought a ferrari, they all got huge taxes bills, medical complications and sexual diseases to sort which led to bankruptcy of so many of them in the indusry. There is a documentary about porn, let her check it out.

IronDogma 🇺🇸🇦🇲✝️ @TheIronDogma @PiersUncensored @ellebrookeuk @piersmorgan



ASCEND @TalkTV We live in a culture ran by economists and we deify money. When money is your God you do anything to acquire it.ASCEND @PiersUncensored @ellebrookeuk @piersmorgan @TalkTV We live in a culture ran by economists and we deify money. When money is your God you do anything to acquire it. ASCEND

Mattey @clmatei @PiersUncensored @ellebrookeuk @piersmorgan @TalkTV Wait until you are 40, you gonna be the one crying in a ferrari @PiersUncensored @ellebrookeuk @piersmorgan @TalkTV Wait until you are 40, you gonna be the one crying in a ferrari

Tyc⭐⭐ @TycraneVG @PiersUncensored @ellebrookeuk @piersmorgan @TalkTV Oh that boy is going to be bullied and when it goes south she's going to say where did it all go wrong @PiersUncensored @ellebrookeuk @piersmorgan @TalkTV Oh that boy is going to be bullied and when it goes south she's going to say where did it all go wrong

Elle Brooke discusses her biggest phobia and the significance of her Instagram username

Elle Brooke, a popular OnlyF*ns model and boxer, recently answered questions about her worst fear on Instagram. During the live stream, Brooke revealed the backstory behind her quirky Instagram username, @thedumbledong.

The Daily Star reported that at a recent Q&A session, Brooke admitted that she is afraid of the dark and heights. She admitted openly that her fears had caused her to sleep with the light on. When asked how she overcame her fears, the OnlyF*ns star shared that she hasn't conquered her fears completely.

Brooke also shared that she had her Instagram account deleted several times in the past, prompting her to switch to a different username. She wanted to set herself apart from her previous profiles, which led her to go with "@thedumbledong." The distinctiveness of the username "dumbledong" can be traced back to the fact that she frequently references the Harry Potter books and films in her adult film parodies.

Poll : 0 votes