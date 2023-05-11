OnlyFans star-turned-boxer Elle Brooke believes her future could be in a WWE ring after calling out former UFC women's bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey.

Rousey called time on her MMA career back in 2016 following back-to-back losses to Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes. Since then, she has transitioned into a fully fledged WWE superstar, winning the 2022 Royal Rumble as well as becoming a multiple-time Smackdown and Raw women's champion.

Brooke has only recently transitioned to combat sports but remains undefeated in her three fights so far. The 25-year-old adult film star has two unanimous decisions and a finish under her belt, most recently defeating Aleksandra Daniel in the Kingpyn tournament quarterfinals.

Elle Brooke recently sat down with LegalSportBooks to discuss her boxing career so far. Brooke revealed she'd be open to a move to the WWE, where she stated she'd "love" to face former UFC champion Ronda Rousey:

"I was never a religious WWE fan but I knew what it was obviously and I’d absolutely love to do it. I’d love to fight Ronda Rousey one day. I’m not at her level right now but that’s something to work towards – that’s if she’d ever fight me. "

She added:

"She’d probably want millions and I’m probably not famous enough to do that. But the sky’s the limit! I watch a lot of wrestling clips on my TikTok feed and I think it’s so impressive what they can do. It doesn’t look too aggressive, they’re not trying to kill each other like in the UFC! That’s not for me. I don’t fancy an elbow to the face!”

UFC fighter Bobby Green weighs in on Nate Diaz vs. Jake Paul

Nate Diaz is also ready to make a switch to a different sport, as he prepares for his boxing debut. Diaz will face Jake Paul on August 5 in an eight-round bout.

Discussing the upcoming clash was Bobby Green, who had a message for those writing off the chances of the Stockton native. According to 'King', Nate Diaz has the boxing ability to expose Jake Paul.

Green said:

"I think he's gonna have the perfect style to expose Jake. You know, a lot of people sleep on his boxing but his boxing is really good, he's actually a better boxer than a MMA fighter. Don't get me wrong, his jiu-jitsu is sick but his boxing is probably number one and people don't realize that."

Catch Green's comments here (8:00):

Poll : 0 votes