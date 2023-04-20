Nate Diaz's boxing is good enough to 'expose' Jake Paul, says UFC fighter Bobby Green (Exclusive)

UFC fighter Bobby Green has claimed that Nate Diaz's boxing could expose Jake Paul.

Diaz is set to make his pro-boxing debut later this year in August against social-media star turned boxer Jake Paul on August 5. Going into the fight, a lot has been said about how 'The Problem Child' is opting for an easy win following his loss to Tommy Fury. It is worth noting that Paul is 4-0 against MMA fighters and has beaten the likes of Ben Askren, Tyron Woodley and Anderson Silva.

Speaking about the Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz matchup during an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda's Andrew Whitelaw, Bobby Green suggested that Diaz's boxing is a lot better than people believe.

While suggesting that Diaz could expose Jake Paul, Bobby Green said:

"I think he's gonna have the perfect style to expose Jake. You know, a lot of people sleep on his boxing but his boxing is really good, he's actually a better boxer than a MMA fighter. Don't get me wrong, his jiu-jitsu is sick but his boxing is probably number one and people don't realize that."

Watch the interview below:

Michael Bisping weighs in on Nate Diaz vs. Jake Paul

Former UFC champion Michael Bisping recently weighed in on the upcoming Diaz vs. Paul matchup. Interestingly, 'The Count' seems to agree with Bobby Green's sentiment for the matchup.

Jake Paul @jakepaul



Refreshments will be provided at the service. Black Tie Attire.



Watch



Follow August 5th we commemorate the funeral for Nathaniel Diaz as we send him in casket back to Dana.Refreshments will be provided at the service. Black Tie Attire.Watch #PaulDiaz live on @DAZNBoxing PPV globally.Follow @MostVpromotions for the latest updates. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… August 5th we commemorate the funeral for Nathaniel Diaz as we send him in casket back to Dana.Refreshments will be provided at the service. Black Tie Attire.Watch #PaulDiaz live on @DAZNBoxing PPV globally.Follow @MostVpromotions for the latest updates. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/1DRfFzoayp

According to Michael Bisping, Nate Diaz is going to be a tough test for Jake Paul. In a recently uploaded video on his YouTube channel, Bisping suggested that the Stockton native will not be a "walk in the park" for 'The Problem Child'. He said:

“Nate Diaz, this will be a fun fight. Nate Diaz is no walk in the park [for Jake Paul], very very tough. Extremely hard to finish. Granted he’s not a boxer, he’s almost 40 years old. He’s got a great submission game, you can’t use that. But the hands! The hands and Diaz are good. You cannot deny that."

Michael Bisping then recalled Diaz's best boxing highlights, including one against Conor McGregor:

"Remember when he shocked the world and became a global mega star when he beat Conor McGregor on short notice. It was round two, it was a one-two, straight down the pipe, wobbled McGregor, turned him into a wrestler then got top position, choked him out.”

Watch the video below:

