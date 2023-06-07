Elle Brooke, a famous OnlyF*ns model, appeared on the Piers Morgan Uncensored show and got candid about her life. On the show, she made the revelation that her mother works as an 'admin' on her OF page.

While many people look at OnlyF*ns as a cheap way to make big money, especially for people who are aesthetically pleasing, many don't know that the site has provided a platform for women to ease their financial burdens. On being asked what her family thought about her dropping out and pursuing a career as an OF model, Brooke said the following:

"Piers, my dad is dead and my mum is on my payroll. My family are fine."

Skip to 4:05 for Elle Brooke on her mum supporting her OnlyF*ns venture:

Shocked at the revelation, the British television personality asked what her mother's role was in all of this. Here's what Brooke said:

"Admin - it's just behind the scenes work. She doesn't do anything rude or anything. She doesn't praise it at the pub like, 'Woohoo, my daughter does OnlyFans', but she's supportive. She knows that I'm over 18 [years of age], I can do what the h*ll I want. And she knows that her views can't impact my life."

Elle Brooke: OnlyF*ns star and celebrity boxer

Elle Brooke is a prominent figure as an OF model, but also competes as an influencer-boxer with three bouts in her combat career. Brooke has two exhibition bouts and one pro-boxing bout on her professional record.

Her first bout was an exhibition match against reality-show star AJ Bunker, in July 2022, weighing in at 121 pounds. She fought Bunker for four rounds to a unanimous decision victory.

LADbible @ladbible | AJ Bunker shoves Elle Brooke after she threatened to kill her during weigh-in ahead of tonight's fight.



More below: | AJ Bunker shoves Elle Brooke after she threatened to kill her during weigh-in ahead of tonight's fight.More below: 🔔| AJ Bunker shoves Elle Brooke after she threatened to kill her during weigh-in ahead of tonight's fight.More below: https://t.co/yMxMhzXH5L

Brooke's second boxing match was against fellow OnlyF*ns model Faith Ordway. The fight took place in January this year, on the Misfits: KSI vs. Faze Temper event, and was a three-round pro-boxing bout. The fight was significant for Elle Brooke's stock as she found the TKO victory in the first round against Ordway.

From the opening bell, Brooke overwhelmed Ordway with strikes, with the latter eating unanswered shots, forcing the referee to step in. Faith Ordway was visibly annoyed at the referee for the stoppage, but had taken enough shots for the bout to be stopped.

Jack Foy @Jackzyhimselff



Ryan Taylor VS Swarmz UP NEXT !!



#Misfits004 #Misfitsboxing Elle Brooke Defeats Faith Ordway by TKO in Round 1Ryan Taylor VS Swarmz UP NEXT !! Elle Brooke Defeats Faith Ordway by TKO in Round 1Ryan Taylor VS Swarmz UP NEXT !!#Misfits004 #Misfitsboxing https://t.co/6mrFcqm6dT

Brooke's last fight was against another Love Island star Aleksandra Daniel. The fight was an exhibition bout that took place at the quarter finals of the KingPyn Boxing event. She fought the Polish internet personality for five rounds to a unanimous decision victory.

Elle Brooke is on the opposite side of the bracket from her sister Emily Brooke in the KingPyn Boxing event. If both sisters win their semi-final bouts, they could very well face each other in the finals of the event, where the winner will take home over a million dollars.

Poll : 0 votes