"I'll aim for the next one too" - Interim featherweight kickboxing champ Masaaki Noiri hunts for more bonus-worthy performances

Newly crowned ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world champion Masaaki Noiri provided one of the most memorable finishes at ONE 172 this past Sunday, March 23, that led to him earning his first $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

Ad

Taking to his official Instagram account, the 33-year-old Japanese star expressed how receiving the coveted bonus will further fuel him to pursue finishes in his next outings. He wrote in the caption:

"I've heard @mitchchilson bonus announcement so many times, I was looking forward to the day it was announced to me 😊 This time, I was given a bonus, and not only was it great, but the microphone was also amazing 🔥 I'll aim for the next one too 🎤"

Ad

Trending

Check out the post below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Taking place inside the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, Noiri stopped ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai in the third round of their ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world championship bout in a showing that reminded fans of his dominance before joining ONE in April 2024.

Noiri's win over the 25-year-old Thai superstar gave him his first world championship under the ONE banner and also his 27th career finish in 51 victories.

Ad

Masaaki Noiri acknowledges Tawanchai's kicking power

Masaaki Noiri found himself being besieged by Tawanchai's booming kicks early into their interim world title bout, which he complimented the PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym product for during an interview with My Navi News.

Looking back on their duel, the Team Vasileus product said:

"When I got hit from Tawanchai's kicks, I thought, 'Wow, this is dangerous.' And that was something that happened during the match. I knew from the very second that my opponent's attacks were dangerous."

Ad

Watch the entire interview below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.