"I'll ask the commission for extra testing" - Ali Abdelaziz takes a jab at Ryan Bader for allegedly taking PEDs for his upcoming fight with Corey Anderson

Renowned MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz fired some shots at former UFC fighter Ryan Bader on Twitter.

The Dominance MMA manager wrote:

"Just to be clear with @CoreyA_MMA vs Ryan Bader Main Event at Bellator on October 16th I will ask the Arizona Athletic Commission for extra testing. @BellatorMMA"

Ali Abdelaziz allegedly hinted that 'Darth' might be using performance-enhancing substances, and said testing him was a necessity

Ryan Bader, who is expected to face Corey Anderson at Bellator 268 in the Bellator light-heavyweight world Grand Prix, will look to replicate his win from the Lyoto Machida fight.

Though never suspended for testing positive for a banned substance in his career, Ryan Bader's current form may come as a surprise to many. Bader, now 38, is a long way past his prime but is still competing at the highest level. This may have led to speculation that the MMA veteran may be on an illegal substance. Ali Abdelaziz, however, has a history of controversial tweets and other social media posts antagonizing his clients' opponents.

Ryan Bader predicts a finish vs Corey Anderson at Bellator 268

Ryan Bader is confident going into his Grand Prix semi-final fight on October 16 against 'Overtime.' In a recent interview, the American predicted that he might submit or even knock Anderson out at some point during the fight.

In a media-day interview, Bader stated:

"I just feel like I hit harder than him, his volume is better than me. I believe my jiu-jistu is better, my MMA-wrestling is better...I feel really confident about this fight."

Watch his full interview below:

The other leg of the semi-finals in the Bellator light-heavyweight Grand Prix will see Anthony 'Rumble' Johnson face the current Bellator light-heavyweight title holder Vadim Nemkov.

