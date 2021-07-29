"Dead man walking" - Ali Abdelaziz sends a cryptic warning after Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington 2 gets confirmed 

A couple of days after Dana White confirmed a welterweight title rematch between Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington, Ali Abdelaziz took to Twitter to send yet another message.

The Dominance MMA CEO is known for issuing warning statements on his clients' behalf to their opponents ahead of any fight. Even though Abdelaziz only tagged Kamaru Usman in the tweet, it is implied that the message is for his next opponent Colby Covington.

"Everything you will say will be used against you inside the octagon and also outside," Ali Abdelaziz wrote in his recent tweet.

Everything you will say will be used against you inside the octagon and also outside @USMAN84kg 👑👑 #Deadmanwalking — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) July 29, 2021

Ali Abdelaziz has previously used the phrase 'dead man walking,' the same was used as a hashtag in the tweet to describe Colby Covington.

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Ali Abdelaziz heaped praise on his client, UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, calling him the current pound-for-pound great in the world. He also predicted the fate of Colby Covington in a rematch with 'The Nigerian Nightmare.'

"Colby Covington is a dead man. He’s a dead man walking, the clock is ticking, and he’s gonna get what he asked for very violently. Kamaru Usman is not the same fighter. We’ve seen him improve every fight, and that’s it," Ali Abdelaziz said.

Ali Abdelaziz also compared Colby Covington to Conor McGregor and said he was "on the same piece of sh*t level" as the Irishman for making offensive comments about Dustin Poirier's wife and being racist towards Kamaru Usman.

Colby Covington trashes former teammates Dustin Poirier and Jorge Masvidal

Colby Covington is set to challenge Kamaru Usman for the UFC welterweight title at UFC 268, rumored to take place on November 6, 2021, at Madison Square Garden.

Following the news announcement, Colby Covington appeared on Submission Radio podcast and blasted his former gym American Top Team, as well as his former teammates Dustin Poirier and Jorge Masvidal. Covington's departure from ATT was anything but cordial, and he was somewhat forced out due to his tendencies of clashing head-on with fellow members.

"I didn’t want to bring up their name and give them any pub because they don’t deserve anything. They’re not this top team, and they’re not American because they don’t believe in freedom of speech. They kick someone out for freedom of speech. The energy that was in the gym everyday, I didn’t want to complain and make those excuses, but it was bad. Everybody knows the history that I’ve had with some of those fighters – 'Journeyman' Street Judas Masvidal, 'Doofus' Dustin Poirier," Colby Covington said.

'Chaos' also claimed that Kamaru Usman has been doing EPO his whole career, which explains the pimple breakouts on his face and back, according to Covington.

Truth is a force of nature 🧃 @USMAN84kg pic.twitter.com/sPYZnKLpCv — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) June 24, 2021

Colby Covington also went on to defend Conor McGregor for his post-UFC 264 comments at Dustin Poirier. He called Poirier a 'jobber' and said that 'Diamond' should have shown respect towards Conor McGregor for 'making his career.'

Get Sportskeeda MMA's latest articles delivered directly to your feed. Follow our Facebook page now!

Edited by Utathya Ghosh