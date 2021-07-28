'You're a jobber'- Colby Covington dismisses Dustin Poirier as a legitimate threat

Colby Covington has never been one to mince his words and practice diplomacy. He recently offered his two cents on Dustin Poirier's UFC 264 victory against Conor McGregor. Much in tune with his character, 'Chaos' had some choice words for the American southpaw.

While in conversation with Kacper Rosolowski and Denis Shkuratov, Colby Covington nuked Poirier, saying 'Diamond' was barely a household name before his trilogy with McGregor.

"You should show that guy [Conor McGregor] some respect. You're a jobber, you're a nobody. No one would care about you if it wasn't for Conor," said Colby Covington.

.@ColbyCovMMA says Dustin Poirier should show “some respect” to McGregor after “fluke” #UFC264 win:



“If I do see you in the streets of south Florida, I guarantee I’m not holding back, and I’m gonna drop you on the f*cking concrete, you piece of shit.” pic.twitter.com/mHDmkklwKd — Submission Radio (@SubmissionRadio) July 28, 2021

Is Colby Covington right to claim Conor McGregor made Dustin Poirier's career?

Conor McGregor has always been regarded as the cash cow of the UFC. He has never shied away from bringing that to the fore either. Although his contemporaries may refuse to accept it, the fact that the Dubliner brings in the real money is indisputable.

However, Colby Covington went as far as saying that the Irishman made Dustin Poirier's career. While several of Poirier's detractors may believe it, one must remember that 'Diamond' was up for a shot at UFC lightweight gold before he decided to take on 'Notorious' instead.

Things got heated between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier before and after their UFC 264 press conference 👀 pic.twitter.com/0JZTasuixS — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) July 9, 2021

Several fans claim that the decision to fight the Irish southpaw can be traced back to Poirier's desire to make some serious bank. At the other end of the spectrum, you have fans claiming that the only reason Poirier took the fight against McGregor was to settle their feud once and for all.

Nonetheless, this is mere speculation, and the real reason may forever be shrouded in mystery. The fact remains that ahead of UFC 264, Dustin Poirier was looking to contend for the lightweight strap, while Conor McGregor was unsure of his place in the UFC following his second-round KO against the 'Diamond.'

While UFC 264 may have been the easiest paycheck the Louisiana native has ever cashed, touting McGregor to have made his career seems rather absurd.

Watch the entire interview below:

Get Sportskeeda MMA's latest articles delivered directly to your feed. Follow our Facebook page now!

Edited by Utathya Ghosh