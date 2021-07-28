"That guy just made your career Dustin" - Colby Covington thinks Dustin Poirier should've been more respectful to Conor McGregor after UFC 264

Colby Covington believes Dustin Poirier did not get a proper win over Conor McGregor at UFC 264, and it was only a fluke victory. 'Chaos' reflected on how McGregor broke his ankle in the fight, leading to a major injury.

During his interview with Submission Radio, Colby Covington said Poirier's win was rather lucky. In fact, 'Chaos' said it was one of the luckiest to ever occur in the sport of MMA.

"He didn't beat him, that's not a win, you know. That was a fluke, you know, Conor broke his ankle. He threw a kick and ended on the elbow, it's a complete fluke and accident. That's not a win, you can't count that as a win. You know, I don't count that as a win, it's a fluke injury, he got the luckiest, you know, whatever you wanna call it in the history of the sport."

Colby Covington mentioned how Poirier earned a solid paycheck for himself courtesy of the trilogy fight with 'Notorious,' and despite that, 'Diamond' was walking and strutting in McGregor's face during his downfall.

The UFC welterweight believes Poirier should've been more respectful towards the Irishman and also took further shots at 'Diamond' by calling him a "jobber" and a "nobody."

"So, good, you got a nice, easy paycheck, and you're walking and strutting in the guy's face at his downfall, while he's sitting there laying on the ground. That guy just made your career Dustin, you should show that guy some respect. He made you the biggest money you'll ever make in your career, you're a jobber, you're a nobody, no one would care about you if it wasn't for Conor and you're strutting in his face, so who's the nice guy now?"

Colby Covington will be compete in a huge fight in November

It has been reported that at the UFC 268 pay-per-view in November, Colby Covington will face Kamaru Usman in a huge UFC welterweight championship rematch.

Kamaru Usman will meet Colby Covington in a welterweight title rematch at UFC 268 in November, Dana White told @bokamotoESPN.



The date and location are not finalized yet, but UFC is hoping for the fight to headline Madison Square Garden. pic.twitter.com/nqVAjgogO4 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 26, 2021

The duo initially faced off at UFC 245 in an agonizingly close fight that eventually went in favor of Usman, who finished the bout via fifth-round TKO. 'Chaos' is reportedly set to challenge for the title at Madison Square Garden in New York.

