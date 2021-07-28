'He's been doing EPO his whole career' - Colby Covington weighs in on EPO controversy surrounding Kamaru Usman

UFC welterweight Colby Covington shares an intense rivalry with welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. They have fought once before, and Covington came up short in one of the best fights the UFC has put out in a long time.

However, they are reportedly fighting again, and UFC 268 is the rumored event where the welterweight title will be decided. Usman and Covington will go at it in November, and while the venue hasn't been finalized yet, it's rumored to be at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Ahead of the fight, Colby Covington spoke to Kacper Rosolowski and Denis Shkuratov in an interview for Submission Radio and revealed why he thinks Usman is using EPO.

"Because he has been doing EPO his whole career. It's so obvious, his chemical imbalances, his whole body. He's got the pimples all over his back, over his face. You're a 35 year old man, you're not going through puberty and you're not in your teens anymore."

Colby Covington has called Usman the "CEO of EPO" for a while now and has accused him of using the performance-enhancing drug (PED) on multiple occasions.

"You should not be having that chemical imbalance, that breakout. That's from his testosterone and being out of wack, and his testosterone and estrogen levels are out of wack. So, he is the CEO of EPO."

Colby Covington claims that people can verify Kamaru Usman's EPO use

The American didn't stop there and revealed that he has had people come up to him and tell him about Usman's use of EPO. He also called Usman "Marty Juiceman," a slight improvement on the name 'Chaos' gave him earlier, "Marty Fake Newsman."

"I've heard firsthand from some people that he trained with, some people that I met and wrestled in college with, that said the same thing. They could verify it, that he has done EPO and he has injected it in his a**. So he's the CEO of EPO, he's Marty Juiceman."

When Rosolowski asked him if Usman's EPO use concerns him, Colby Covington quickly said no and promised that he would be the UFC welterweight champion on November 6th.

Watch Colby Covington's interview here:

Edited by Utathya Ghosh