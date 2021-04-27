Conor McGregor pushes rivalry with Kamaru Usman and Francis Ngannou on Twitter

Conor McGregor is not in the mood to back away from his recent rivalry with Kamaru Usman. In his latest tweet, McGregor claimed he could take out both Usman and UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou at the same time.

Journalist Skip Bayless took to Twitter to ask fans if they thought Conor McGregor would stand a chance of beating Usman in a potential fight.

In reply, McGregor claimed he was ready to beat the UFC welterweight champion and Ngannou. The latter cornered Usman during his successful recent fight against Jorge Masvidal at UFC 261.

A shot of Proper Twelve. I’ll do him and big frano same time. https://t.co/chQPsIywUp — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 26, 2021

The Irishman and the Nigerian Nightmare recently went back and forth on social media after McGregor accused Usman of copying his shots and trademark quotes.

Usman even copying my shots now. Am I to fight this guy at some stage?

I think so. Can’t be copying my words and my shots and not get a smack for it. I like 170. It’s mine soon. pic.twitter.com/FEQgj9AsAy — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 25, 2021

Except when I touch you at 170, they go out. They don’t even go out at 155 anymore for you. I finish people. You get finished. https://t.co/URd8wTHvyZ — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) April 26, 2021

Conor McGregor accuses Kamaru Usman of cheating at UFC 261

Conor McGregor also accused Kamaru Usman of using PEDs against Jorge Masvidal, citing the pimples on his back that were seen during the main event of UFC 261.

He also questioned why Usman was allowed to reschedule his fight against Gilbert Burns for undisclosed reasons despite signing a contract.

"Relax there, carbuncles. You big spotty back pox. You were ringside last time I fought at 170. 40 seconds is all it took. Why did you reschedule Burns fight? What was the reason? That was never given to the public, why that already signed fight was then rescheduled?" said McGregor.

