"I'll f***ing kill you!" - Mike Perry threatens English boxer Idris Virgo with brain damage at KSI vs. Tommy Fury weigh-ins

Former UFC star Mike Perry almost came to blows with British boxer Idris Virgo at the recent KSI vs. Tommy Fury ceremonial weigh-ins in Manchester, England. Perry is the backup fighter for the Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis fight, one of the two main headliners of the event.

British YouTuber KSI is booked to face WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury's younger half-brother in the squared circle at the Misfits X DAZN: The Prime Card this weekend. The event is set to go down at the AO Arena.

With Logan Paul and Dillon Danis successfully weighing in despite their physical fracas at the pre-fight presser, it appears that Mike Perry won't need to step in as a last-minute replacement. However, 'Platinum' wasn't planning on getting left out of the action.

Soon after the headlining fighters stepped on the scales, Perry got into a shouting match with Idris Virgo and nearly threw hands at the Englishman. While it's unclear what set the two men off, they ignored media members surrounding them and fired off fiery threats at each other. In a recent video posted by @HappyPunch on X, Perry can be heard shouting:

"In your own country, you ain't s**t. They know me more. You a little pu**y a** bi**h, f**k you... I'll f***ing kill you, bi**h. I'll give you brain damage, fu**ing pu**y."

Expand Tweet

Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis: Mike Perry says 'The Maverick' must fight him next

Mike Perry wants to be Logan Paul's next opponent after Dillon Danis and recently demanded that the WWE star face him in the boxing ring. As mentioned, Perry is the backup fighter for the Paul-Danis fight, but it's improbable that his services will be required.

Interestingly, this will be the second time 'Platinum' has been roped in as an emergency replacement fighter for a Paul brother. Mike Perry also weighed in as the backup fighter for the Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury boxing match earlier this year.

While the former UFC star is getting paid for his troubles, he believes he deserves a main-event shot against Logan Paul. In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, Perry explained why he feels like 'The Maverick' needs to fight him next. He said:

"The Paul brothers keep doing this with me... This is the second time they’ve used my name, so they’re going to have to fight me now... They’re going to have to fight me at some point. If Logan goes out there and wins, I’m his next fight.”

Catch Perry's comments below (50:11):