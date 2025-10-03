"I'll fight both of them at the same f****** time" - Conor McGregor's brash BKFC statement gets ridiculed by fans

BKFC co-owner Conor McGregor recently claimed that he'd fight Mike Perry and Jeremy Stephens at the same time in a bare-knuckle fight and sent fans into a frenzy. Perry and Stephens are notably set to throw down in a middleweight clash at BKFC 82 this weekend.At a pre-fight press conference, McGregor raised the stakes for the Perry-Stephens fight by announcing that the winner could potentially fight him in a blockbuster showdown. He said:&quot;This is gonna be one hell of a fight. You know what's at stake again, they're both angling for a fight against the big boss, me... I'll fight both of them at the same f**king time. I'm the big boss, baby.&quot;After @themaclifeofficial shared a clip of McGregor's comments via an Instagram post, fans flocked to the comments section to mock the Irishman's bold claims. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOne fan wrote:&quot;He should be building up his fighters, not tearing them down. He wants to tell the audience they are the best in the world and warriors and this that and the other, but he’s going into business for himself.&quot;Another fan wrote:&quot;He’s essentially a cartoon character at this point. But good on him, at least he doesn’t have to go to work every day. Just act like a wild man.&quot;Check out some more fan reactions below:Screenshots from @themaclifeofficial on InstagramConor McGregor issues dire warning about Mike Perry's BKFC futureConor McGregor recently hinted at Mike Perry potentially being on probation in the BKFC, and he could be removed from the promotion's roster if he fails to perform against Jeremy Stephens this weekend.In a recent X post, McGregor claimed that Perry would be competing on the BKFC 82 card on a &quot;trial basis&quot; and wrote:&quot;Mike Perry is back to @bareknucklefc [on] October 4th, New Jersey, on a trial basis only. If he underperforms, I SACK HIM AGAIN LIVE IN FRONT OF 17,000 FANS. LIVE ON @DAZN_Sport.&quot;