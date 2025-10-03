  • home icon
  • MMA
  • "I'll fight both of them at the same f****** time" - Conor McGregor's brash BKFC statement gets ridiculed by fans

"I'll fight both of them at the same f****** time" - Conor McGregor's brash BKFC statement gets ridiculed by fans

By Nishant Zende.
Modified Oct 03, 2025 05:38 GMT
Conor McGregor irks fans with recent bold claims. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]
Conor McGregor irks fans with recent bold claims. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

BKFC co-owner Conor McGregor recently claimed that he'd fight Mike Perry and Jeremy Stephens at the same time in a bare-knuckle fight and sent fans into a frenzy. Perry and Stephens are notably set to throw down in a middleweight clash at BKFC 82 this weekend.

Ad

At a pre-fight press conference, McGregor raised the stakes for the Perry-Stephens fight by announcing that the winner could potentially fight him in a blockbuster showdown. He said:

"This is gonna be one hell of a fight. You know what's at stake again, they're both angling for a fight against the big boss, me... I'll fight both of them at the same f**king time. I'm the big boss, baby."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

After @themaclifeofficial shared a clip of McGregor's comments via an Instagram post, fans flocked to the comments section to mock the Irishman's bold claims.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

One fan wrote:

"He should be building up his fighters, not tearing them down. He wants to tell the audience they are the best in the world and warriors and this that and the other, but he’s going into business for himself."

Another fan wrote:

"He’s essentially a cartoon character at this point. But good on him, at least he doesn’t have to go to work every day. Just act like a wild man."
Ad

Check out some more fan reactions below:

Screenshots from @themaclifeofficial on Instagram
Screenshots from @themaclifeofficial on Instagram

Conor McGregor issues dire warning about Mike Perry's BKFC future

Conor McGregor recently hinted at Mike Perry potentially being on probation in the BKFC, and he could be removed from the promotion's roster if he fails to perform against Jeremy Stephens this weekend.

Ad

In a recent X post, McGregor claimed that Perry would be competing on the BKFC 82 card on a "trial basis" and wrote:

"Mike Perry is back to @bareknucklefc [on] October 4th, New Jersey, on a trial basis only. If he underperforms, I SACK HIM AGAIN LIVE IN FRONT OF 17,000 FANS. LIVE ON @DAZN_Sport."
About the author
Nishant Zende.

Nishant Zende.

Nishant brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his MMA reporting for Sportskeeda. During his 1.5 years with the organization and previous work, Nishant has established himself as a prolific writer in the MMA community. With a Bachelor's degree in Media and Journalism and a Master's degree in International Relations, Nishant's educational background enhances his analytical and reporting skills.

Nishant admires UFC legend Georges St-Pierre for his dominance and exemplary conduct inside and outside the cage. The monumental UFC 229 event, headlined by a grudge match between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, captivated Nishant and solidified his passion for MMA.

Nishant focuses on delivering high-quality content by giving attention to detail, and rigorous fact-checking via multiple layers. His dedication is evident in his achievement of publishing over 1.7K articles and accumulating 4.4 million reads in less than two years.

Nishant feels that it is only a matter of time that MMA takes over Boxing as the no.1 combat sport. Beyond MMA, his interests include philosophy, music exploration, and wildlife photography.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Nishant Zende.
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications