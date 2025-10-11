“I’ll fight as if it’s my last” - Yuya Wakamatsu says losing is not an option in first world title defense

Newly crowned ONE flyweight MMA world champion ‘Little Piranha’ Yuya Wakamatsu of Japan has no plans of ever letting go of his precious golden belt. After all, it’s a long time dream come true for the 30-year-old.Wakamatsu is getting ready for his first world title defense against the Philippines’ ‘The Passion’ Joshua Pacio, which will go down later this year.Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Wakamatsu talked about his responsibility now as champion of a stacked division and turning over a new leaf. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post‘Little Piranha’ told the world’s largest martial arts organization:“The biggest change is that I now carry the title of champion. I’ve also gained confidence. One of my dreams came true, and it feels like I’ve started a new chapter.”Wakamatsu added:“I want to prove ONE’s flyweight [division] is the best in the world. That’s why I absolutely cannot lose. For me, losing basically equals death. I’ll fight as if it’s my last.”‘Little Piranha’ is willing to do anything and everything in his power to defeat Pacio and keep the gold on Japanese soil.Yuya Wakamatsu to defend flyweight MMA belt against Joshua Pacio at ONE 173 in Tokyo‘Little Piranha’ Yuya Wakamatsu is ready to make the first defense of his ONE flyweight MMA world title against strawweight MMA king ‘The Passion’ Joshua Pacio of the Philippines.The two lock horns at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri, which will broadcast live from the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, on Sunday, November 11. The fight is part of a stacked card, that features seven world title contests.Fans in the United States and Canada can visit ONE Championship’s official website for more information on how to watch the event live.Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Yuya Wakamatsu vs. Joshua Pacio.