"I'll fight Jon Jones for her" - Fans gobsmacked as Maycee Barber posts rare photo in strappy black dress

Maycee Barber has left fans stunned with her rare photo in a strappy black dress.

Barber has built herself a strong legion of followers on social media. The women's flyweight contender is loved by fans and it was quite evident when she recently took to Instagram to share pictures of herself.

She captioned the post by saying:

"Don't forget to smile"

Take a look at her post below:

It's safe to say that the pictures of Maycee Barber have left fans awestruck as they expressed their appreciation for her. Take a look at some of the reactions below:

"I swear you are the most wholesome and kind looking fighter that's ever existed. that is until you're in the octagon."

"My UFC crush for her I'll fight Jon Jones."

"Her charm knocked me out"

Fan reactions

Is Maycee Barber fighting in March 2024?

Maycee Barber was last seen in action against Amanda Ribas when she secured a second-round TKO against Amanda Ribas during the UFC Jacksonville event back in June. On the night, she also earned her first Performance of the Night bonus.

Following her fight, Barber revealed that she had to undergo foot surgery. While her return was delayed because of the surgery, it has since been reported that the 25-year-old will return to the octagon to take on Katlyn Chookagian at UFC 299 in March 2024.

Chookagian has been out of action since her unanimous decision loss against Manon Fiorot at UFC 280 in October 2022, which also stopped her four-fight win streak. Interestingly, Chookagian wasn't Mayce Barber's preferred choice of opponent for her return.

During an interview with MMA Junkie Radio in July this year, Maycee Barber spoke about facing Lauren Murphy or Jessica Andrade. She said:

"We have several names in mind, and it will be interesting to see... I like the Lauren Murphy fight, she’s ranked one above me. I like the idea of fighting Jessica Andrade. I like the idea of those kind of fights. They’re right there in the rankings. It really just depends on what the UFC thinks and what we want to do together. We’ll figure it out."